Chris Janson, Frequent Eric Church Collaborator, to Headline Illinois Fair

Chris Janson, a frequent collaborator of country super Eric Church, is reportedly set to headline the Sangamon County Fair in Illinois this upcoming summer.

According to The State Journal-Register, Chris Janson will take the grandstand of the Sangamon County Fair in New Berlin, Illinois on June 16th. General admission tickets for the country singer’s show may be purchased at a discounted rate of $25 for a limited time. However, grandstand admission does not include fair gate admission, which is to be purchased separately.

Fair board director, Nathan Smith, told the media outlet that the fair will be running from June 15th to 19th. Other musical acts will be announced later. Also during the month of June, Chris Janson will be performing at Carolina Country Music Fest 2022; Barefoot Country Music Fest 2022; Country Jam 2022; and Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam 2022.

Chris Janson Previously Dubbed Himself as Country Music’s ‘Most Open Redneck’

During a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Chris Janson dubbed himself country music’s “most open” redneck. “I love chiropractic. I like to watch it on YouTube. This Houston chiropractor, Gregory Johnson. I like gemstone therapy. Anything aligns the body. I like prank healing. I’ve been getting into shamanic healing. Which is a Peruvian thing and really cool. I’m the most open redneck you’ll ever meet.”

Chris Janson goes on to admit that his onstage persona is very different from his normal person. “I am not the same person on the street as I am onstage,” he shared. His wife and manager, Kelly, chimed in, “When he gets on stage, it’s like Jekyll and Hyde. It’s wild and crazy. You put him on stage, and it’s, ‘Get back!’”

“I feel like I was born to do this,” Chris Janson goes on to explain. “I’m not that good at anything else. I believe that you should try to be a master craftsman at whatever you are doing. But other than music, I am pretty subpar. I’m a great husband and a great father. And I can plant the corn. But I can’t fix the tractor.”

Chris Janson Reflects on Troy Gentry’s Death

Along with chatting about his singing career, Chris Janson reflected on the sudden death of fellow singer and songwriter, Troy Gentry. Gentry was notably killed in a plane crash in September 2017. “Troy Gentry’s passing affected me in a weird way,” Janson admitted. “I’ve lawyers looked at death as death. And life as life. But last night I stayed up until three in the morning and watched Montgomery Gentry Youtube videos. I was having a pretty sh—y day last week and then that happened. And it was just, this is not about this at all. It’s about, ‘I didn’t die today.’ It was kind of a life-defining moment for me.”

Kelly went on to add that her husband is just an emotional guy. “I want to be as normal as I can be,” Chris Janson added. “But as eccentric and weird as I can be, too.”