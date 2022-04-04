Chris Stapleton Got a 350% Increase in Spotify Streams After the Grammys

While awards shows have been on the decline lately, Chris Stapleton got a Spotify bump from his appearance at the Grammys. Oh, he also added three more trophies to his collection for Best Country Song, Best Country Album, and Best Country Solo Performance. Then he took that best song (“Cold”) from that best album (“Starting Over”) and put on a performance worthy of another award. Seriously.

Big Night for Stapleton

Chris Stapleton won three Grammys and had a big Spotify streaming bump, a 350% increase

The Grammys were for Best Country Song, Best Country Album, and Best Country Solo Performance

Stapleton now has eight Grammy Awards in his career

The country singer-songwriter stunned the crowd with a powerful performance of ‘Cold’

After so much exposure from the awards show, Stapleton’s numbers on the streaming platform giant shot way up. He didn’t have the largest increase on the night. However, a 350% increase isn’t anything to sneeze at. When you put on a performance like he did and accept awards as graciously as he does, people take notice.

It doesn’t hurt to be one of the greatest country music singers and songwriters ever. Don’t forget, Stapleton is just one of three acts to ever have a song be certified, Diamond. And, he did it with a song as legendary as Tennessee Whiskey. That’s something that just doesn’t happen in country music very often.

It’s become clear at this point that Stapleton is the high watermark in country music. His passion, songwriting, and ability to perform it all and bring it to life on stage are unmatched. I don’t care what anyone says. This song specifically is something that the country music singer has performed live in the past. He brought the house down at the CMA Awards last November with a stunning rendition of the song.

Whatever increase that Chris Stapleton got on Spotify from the Grammys is very well deserved. He’s broken away as one of the biggest stars in all of music and is a great flag bearer for country music.

Chris Stapleton Gets Spotify Bump from Grammys on Big Night

As a solo artist, Chris Stapleton has had a great run at the Grammys and it hasn’t even been all that long. To say that he dominated the country music genre would almost be an understatement. But, it’s about all you can say about his huge night last night. He has now been nominated 13 times a solo artist and has won 8 times. That’s a ratio that few have ever achieved regardless of genre.

While he was up on the stage accepting the award for Country Album of the Year, he remarked on his role and the role of the other artists there. His twins were at home and it was their 4th birthday, yet he and Morgane were at the Grammys.

“I don’t know what it is for everybody,” Stapleton said of those sacrifices. “I know it hurts sometimes. Hopefully, we’re all doing it to make the world a better place, so that people living in it will love each other and come together.”

What will Stapleton do next?