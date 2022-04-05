Chris Stapleton Among Many Headlining Bourbon and Beyond Fest in September

Chris Stapleton is part of an all-star group of performers headlining this year’s Bourbon and Beyond Fest later this year. The award-winning country music artist is among multiple performers returning to the stage for the Louisville Kentucky Bourbon and Beyond Fest in September. This year’s popular four-day music fest will also feature some headlining performers such as Pearl Jam; Alanis Morisette; Brandi Carlile; the Doobie Brothers, and the Kings of Leon, among others.

The Bourbon and Beyond Fest is scheduled for September 15 through 18 at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville. In addition to some major music acts, the four-day-long festival offers an endless array of bourbon demos and tastings from some of the premier distilleries. As one would expect from a Kentucky Bourbon festival, right?

There Are A Lot Of Options Available For Fans Hoping To Check Out Chris Stapleton At the Bourbon and Beyond Fest

Four-day passes for the festival are available for the event, as are single-day passes. These are currently for sale via the Bourbon and Beyond Fest website. Additionally, a variety of special packages including VIP opportunities are also available.

The Exacta Pass is available as well. This special pass allows entry into both the Bourbon and Beyond and the Louder Than Life festival. The Louder Than Life festival is taking place in the same location and venue one weekend later on Sept. 22 through 25. Headliners at this festival include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, and Kiss.

Chris Stapleton Sees A Major Bump In Streams As He Makes A Major Sweep At the Grammys

So, longtime Chris Stapleton fans know that the award-winning country artist is likely one of the greatest country music performers of all time. It may be hard to believe that some music-lovers haven’t yet given a listen to the Tennessee Whiskey singer’s impressive library. However, based on the bump Stapeleton’s Spotify streams received after his successful night at the Grammy Awards recently, it’s safe to assume the singer is gaining an even bigger fan base! Since winning three Grammy Awards, the music platform Spotify has reported Chris Stapleton’s song streams have increased by 350%.

During the 2022 Grammys, Chris Stapleton took home three more trophies to add to his already impressive awards collection. Stapleton won the accolades for Best Country Song (Cold), Best Country Album (Starting Over), and Best Country Solo Performance.

Since taking on the country music scene by storm not too long ago, Stapleton has been a favorite within the genre and beyond. So far, Stapleton has received a whopping 13 nominations…of which he has won eight. Plus, his performance during the 2022 Grammy Awards is award-worthy in and of itself!