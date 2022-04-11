Chris Stapleton Announces New All-American Road Show Concerts With Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, and Willie Nelson

Country music fans, you’ll want to see this Chris Stapleton tour, as if you need another reason to see the superstar on stage.

The social media team for Chris Stapleton announced additional dates Monday for his All-American Road Show concert tour.

Check out these all-stars who will be Stapleton’s guests on stage: Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, The Highwomen, Madeline Edwards, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs. Also, you can hear Morgan Wade, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson & Friends.

Here are some of the basic details for the Chris Stapleton tour. Tickets go on sale for the five new dates this Friday (April 15). Stapleton added stops in Tuscaloosa and Orange Beach Alabama. Those are July 14-15. He will play Gilford, New Hampshire on consecutive days, Aug 4-5. Then Stapleton added Houston for an October 28 stop.

The tour kicks off May 5 in Alpharetta, Ga at the Verizon Amphitheatre.

There’s a case to be made that Chris Stapleton is the hottest name in country music. Earlier this month, he won three Grammys. He enjoyed victories in the categories for best country song, best country solo performance and top country album. That gives him eight Grammys in six years.

Stapleton also performed “Cold” at the Grammys. That song also won a Grammy. In the hours after the Grammys, the song enjoyed a 350 percent spike in Spotify streams.

Last month, Stapleton released “Joy of My Life,” which is on Starting Over, the Grammy award-winning album. And back in February, he notched his fourth No. 1 with “You Should Probably Leave,” another Grammy winner. Starting Over is the consensus top country album. It also won best album from the ACM awards and CMAs.

“[It] Definitely doesn’t feel old,” Stapleton said in a post-Grammy press conference. “You know, any time that you are even nominated for an award, or someone thinks enough of you to invite you to these kinds of shows, particularly the Grammys, it’s uh, you know, it’s a very surreal moment.”

So no wonder some of his special guests appreciate the invites to appear with him.

Elle King is one of the special guests. And she said she’s thrilled to be involved with the show. “I like to see how everybody runs everything and how a successful tour show goes,” she said. “I try to absorb all of that and be on my best behavior. That’s what I’m going to do.”