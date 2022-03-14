Chris Stapleton’s Daughter’s Reaction To His ACM Award Win Was Precious

Chris Stapleton was happy to attend the ACM Awards with his daughter Ada by his side. His wife Morgane, also a singer, and son Wayland also made an appearance, but their reactions to Stapleton’s win didn’t nearly match Ada’s.

This family appearance at the ACM Award Show was a rare one for the Stapletons as the “Nothing Else Matters” singer is private about his kids. However, Ada and Wayland aren’t the singers and his wife’s only kids. The couple has five kids in total and welcomed twin boys in 2018. The fifth addition to the family arrived in 2019.

The country star’s two kids got to watch their father walk away with a Male Artist of the Year award that night. As Stapleton rose to get his award, his blue-haired daughter jumped to her feet and cheered. Her father received hugs all around as Ada arose with excitement. Not only was the night a win for Stapleton, but it was also Wayland’s 13th birthday! Stapleton didn’t forget to wish his son a happy birthday during his acceptance speech.

Stapleton also thanked his wife Morgane Stapleton, whom he calls his “rock.” He also said that everything he does “is because of her.”

The 43-year-old country singer beat out Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Thomas Rhett for the award.

During his acceptance speech, he exclaimed how grateful he was to be part of the country music community. He also referred to winning male artist of the year as “a dream.”

“This is a dream every minute we get to live this,” the singer said “I’m evidence that dreams come true all the time, so thank you, thank you to everybody.”

How Chris Stapleton Gave His Daughter the Opportunity of a Lifetime

Chris Stapleton sees his daughter as one of his biggest supporters. She certainly has a lot to thank him for; one of those being the huge opportunity he recently gave her.

Last year, the ACM Award winner recorded “Easy On Me” with British sensation, Adele. Not only that, but he used the event as an opportunity to put his daughter on the phone with the “Hello” singer herself! Now that definitely earned him some dad points there.

Adele and Chris Stapleton’s remake of her hit song “Easy On Me” became pretty popular after it hit the charts. However, we’re sure that, for the country star’s little girl, it wasn’t their duet that left her completely starstruck.

Stapleton discussed his little girl’s virtual phone conversation with Audacy’s Katie & Company.

“When Adele called me to ask me to do it, I did stick her on the phone with my daughter real quick. I said, ‘Here, talk to Adele real quick.’ I got a little bit of dad points there, I think, so that was fun,” he shared.

“She’s so good at verbalizing and conversing and making people feel good,” he said of the British pop star. “[S]o she obviously was a wonderful conversationalist in that moment.”