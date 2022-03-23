Chris Stapleton Officially Releases John Fogerty Cover ‘Joy of My Life’ as New Single

Chris Stapleton has found a way to dig deep into our souls yet again with the release of his latest single, a cover of John Fogerty’s Joy of My Life. And, the country music superstar is certainly bringing Joy to his fans with this single as he adds his trademark smooth and smoky sounds to the original 1997 hit.

Chris Stapleton Fills Us Full Of ‘Joy’ With ‘Joy Of My Life’ Single

Chris Stapleton renders us full of a sense of tranquility and ease with this newest single. In the single, the country music superstar gives his listeners an earnest look into the mind of a man in love. Declaring in the moving piece that he is the “luckiest man alive.”

Joy of My Life is the follow-up release to Stapleton’s most-recent number one single, You Should Probably Leave. This latest single was originally written by John Fogerty. The song was first featured on the former Creedence Clearwater Revival member’s 1997 album titled Blue Moon Swamp.

Both Joy of My Life and You Probably Should Leave are featured on Stapleton’s latest album, Starting Over. An album that, not surprisingly, has been nominated for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Stapleton Hits the Road For An Epically ‘All-American’ Tour

Chris Stapleton recently kicked off his All-American Road Show Tour earlier this month. Stapleton set off on the tour on March 17 in Houston Texas. Stapleton is headlining the All-American Road Show Tour which also features some unforgettable performers. Among those hitting the road with Stapleton for the cross-country concert tour are Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and Elle King.

Just over a week before the country-blue-grass singer set out on his All-American Road Show Tour, Chris Stapleton was awarded the Male Artist of the Year Award at the 2022 ACM awards. It’s a well-deserved win for the singer. Especially after Stapleton was nominated for the award three years in a row.

“This is a dream every minute we get to live this,” the 43-year-old artist said during his acceptance speech.

“I’m evidence that dreams come true all the time,” the Broken Halos singer continues. “So thank you, thank you to everybody.”

During his heartfelt speech at the March 7 ACM Awards show, Chris Stapleton also thanked his wife, Morgane Stapleton for his success. Stapleton told his fans that Morgane has long been his “rock” throughout the years. Supporting him during the singer’s swift rise to fame. Stapleton also angled for a father-of-the-year award in the heartfelt acceptance speech at the ACM awards when the Fire Away singer gave a special shoutout to his six kids. All of whom were sitting in the audience.