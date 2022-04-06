Chris Stapleton Reveals Which Artist He Wants to Work With Next

Grammy-winning artist Chris Stapleton might just be the country king of music collaborations. And he has an idea of which artist he’d like to work with next.

This past weekend, Stapleton took home not one, not two, but three Grammy awards. He beat out some tough competition in the Best Country Song, Best Country Album, and Best Country Solo Performance categories. After receiving his awards, Chris Stapleton took the time to talk with ET Canada about what’s next in his future.

Specifically, the interviewer wanted to know who the country star would consider teaming up with next. In the past, Chris Stapleton has featured in many artists’ songs, including Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Tom Morello, and Santana.

“There are lots and lots of people. But you know, I do those things when they come up and when the time is right and they all happen organically,” Stapleton answered. “I don’t have a specific answer for you, probably, because I’m blanking right now. There are so many great artists.”

After a moment, though, Stapleton added, “I like Harry Styles a lot. Harry Styles is making some really great music, he’s a great singer, great songwriter. Yeah.”

Could this be the collaboration we never knew we needed? Harry Styles’ music is hot right now, so Stapleton would be smart to hop on the Styles’ fan train. He could reach a pop audience he’s met with before (through Swift and Adele) while also reaching new fans specific to Styles.

But, Chris Stapleton also said he wants these things to happen organically. Perhaps if one or the other writes a song that could use some flair, they’ll think to reach out to the other person for a collab.

Chris Stapleton Discusses ‘Surreal’ Moment of Winning Grammys

After taking home an award for each category he was nominated in, country artist Chris Stapleton shared his thoughts on the big moment. In total, he has eight Grammy wins and 16 nominations.

But the most recent win still feels as thrilling as the first time he won, per recent interviews.

“[It] Definitely doesn’t feel old,” he said. “You know, any time that you are even nominated for an award, or someone thinks enough of you to invite you to these kinds of shows, particularly the Grammys, it’s uh, you know, it’s a very surreal moment.”

That surreal moment also stretched into the evening, when Chris Stapleton and his band got to perform their Grammy-award-winning hit, “Cold.” They absolutely nailed the performance in front of the live audience.

“What a special night for me. For me it’s special, and it’s special getting to do it with those guys,” he added. “We do it every night, really really special.”