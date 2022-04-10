Chris Young Invites ‘Special Guest’ Randy Travis on Stage at Billy Bob’s Texas Show

On Saturday (April 9th), Chris Young invited “special guest” and country music legend Randy Travis up on stage during his Billy Bob’s Texas show.

“SOLD OUT TEXAS!!!” Chris Young declared in his new Instagram post. “And even had a special guest hang at the show. Randy Travis.”

Chris Young is currently on tour. His next stop will be at the Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort at Niagara Falls. He will be performing at the venue on April 21st and 22nd. Other stops on his tour include Bold Point Park in East Providence, Rhode Island; Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater; and The Fruit Yard Amphitheater in Modesto, California.

Chris Young also will be making appearances at various festivals, including Tag’s Summer Stage, Country Thunder Iowa, and Country Summer Musical Festival. His tour kicks off just after the country singer and songwriter scored numerous ACM Awards nominations for his “Famous Friends” album and single, which features Kane Brown.

Chris Young Talks Rise to Fame in Country Music

During a summer 2021 interview with Billboard, Chris Young spoke about his rise to fame in the country music genre. “It’s so weird because that’s not how it works in country. You don’t go from nothing to everything. It’s not like [the song is] a hit and then you’re touring it. And you see crowds hearing it for the first time. So, to be able to go from zero to 100 with ‘Famous Friends’ was just wild. But I will say I don’t want that to ever happen again.”

Also speaking about how he wrote songs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Young said there were a lot of Zoom writing sessions. However, he found those lacking. “Most of the stuff that I wrote over Zoom, even the stuff that was the best of that, I do feel like there was something missing. At least for me as a songwriter. So I don’t think there’ snatching that ended up on this record that was a Zoom write. But I’ve had some stuff that was a Zoom write that was on hold for other artists.”

Chris Young further revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, he wrote an estimated 80 to 90 songs. He further described his personality as being strange because he considers himself an introverted extrovert. “And I didn’t necessarily mind being in the studio for a year. But when someone tells you you leave the studio for a year, you can’t go outside. I did not take to that very well. But I’m glad I at least had that outlet artistically.”

In regards to his career, Chris Young said it’s all about growth. “There’s a fanatic foundation there whether its the live touring part of it, having bigger hits, and continuing to grow everything I’ve already put in place.”