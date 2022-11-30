Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Dead at 79

Christine McVie, one of the members of Fleetwood Mac and an accomplished musician, passed away on Wednesday, November 30th. She was 79 years old.

The late singer’s family announced the news in a statement posted to Facebook. The post reported that McVie died at a hospital “following a short illness.”

“She was in the company of her family,” the statement continued. “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Following the sad news, McVie’s bandmates shared a joint statement on the official Fleetwood Mac Twitter page.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the message read. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 as part of Fleetwood Mac. She is the recipient of two Grammy Awards.

Eight of her songs appeared on the band’s Greatest Hits album, including “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” and “Little Lies.”

Fans and Friends Remember the Talented and Kind Christine McVie

“RIP Songbird,” one fan tweeted, referencing the song from the band’s iconic 1977 album Rumours.

Louis Virtel tweeted: “Christine McVie was an inspiration. She spent a career moving between genres, mixing bluesy vocals with massive pop hooks and rock with balladry. She found room in a gigantic, tumultuous rock band to deliver a poetic, empathetic and sophisticated point of view. A legend.”

McVie originally started performing under her maiden name, Christine Perfect. She arrived on the charts as a member of another British rock group, Chicken Shack. McVie had a cover of Etta James’ 1967 hit “I’d Rather Go Blind,” scoring a No. 14 U.K. chart placement with that song. She was then named best female vocalist by the British weekly Melody Maker in 1969-70.

By then, she had married John McVie, bassist for the English blues-rock group Fleetwood Mac. It was then led by guitarist and founder Peter Green. She appeared on the band’s sophomore album “Mr. Wonderful” (1968) and on Green’s last record with the group he founded, “Then Play On” (1969).

She then became a permanent member in 1971, and with the arrival of Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks in 1974, the band became an overnight sensation. Their highly-publicized and tumultuous relationship struggles ultimately culminated in producing some of their best known work, mainly the seminal album Rumours.