Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins, Parliament Funkadelic Co-Founder, Dead at 81

Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins, a co-founder of the music group Parliament Fundaedelic, reportedly passed away at the age of 81 on Friday (March 17th).

Parliament Funkadelic announced the sad news about Haskins’ passing on Instagram over the weekend. “We are saddened to announce the passing of an original Parliament Funkadelic member,” the social media post further reads, featuring a picture of Haskins. “Clarence Eugene “Fuzzy” Haskins (born June 8, 1941-March 17th, 2023).”

Although the cause of death remains unknown, PEOPLE reports that Haskins suffered a stroke in August of 2022. DJ Soul Sister also took to Twitter at that time to share pictures of Haskins, which included a snapshot of him in a hospital bed. She asked fans to send letters to the hospital he was recovering in.

Born in June 1941, Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins gained popularity in the music industry as a member of the Gel-Airs. He then teamed up with George Clinton’s group, the Parliaments, in 1960. The group eventually evolved into Parliament Funkadelic in 1968. Haskins contributed lyrically, vocally, and instrumentally to Parliament Funkadelic’s popular songs, including I Got a Thing, I wanna Know If It’s Good to You, and Can You Get to That.

Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins Stayed With Parliament Funkadelic For Nearly 20 Years Before Going Out on His Own

In 1976, Haskins ended up leaving the band due to conflict with fellow members. He then released his debut solo album A Whole Nother Thang later that year.

However, he rejoined the band a year later for the P-Funk Live Earth Tour. He left again and released his second solo album Radio Active. "By this time, he claimed he was through with singing all the ole dirty songs and began studying the Lord's Word," Haskins' bio reads on Clinton's website.

Haskins went on to team up with two other original Parliament embers, Calvin Simon, and Gene Grady Thomas for the album Connections and Disconnections in 1980.

After that, Haskins went into the church and became a preacher. He then reunited with Armen Bolodian, founder of Funkadelic’s first label, Westbound records, in the ‘90s for a record deal to record gospel music. He eventually reunited with Simon, Thomas, and another Parliament alum Ray Davis to form Original P. They did tour sand records P-Punk, hit classics, and even originals. In 1997, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with other members of Parliament Funkadelic.

Following the news about Haskins’ passing, Boots Collins, a P-Funk member, took to Twitter to honor the late musician. “Prayer’s going out to Clarence ‘Fuzzy’s’ Haskins family & friends,” he wrote. “We lost his frequency today. We will miss u, my friend, bandmate & Soul brother! Thanx u for ur guidance in my pup years.”