Clay Walker Proves That He’s Still ‘Got It’ in New Video of Performance

In a new video, country music star Clay Walker is showing everyone that he’s still “got it” when it comes to touring and performing before screaming crowds.

All this month, Walker’s been on tour with his good friend Tracy Lawrence. The duo takes the stage together at each show, selling out venues like the Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC. They also recently sold out the Berglund Performing Arts Theater in Roanoke, VA, and The Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA.

But this past week, Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence stopped by the Midwest. They performed in Kalamazoo, MI, and Milwaukee, WI, on Thursday and Friday night. Clay Walker posted a video from one of those venues on Instagram earlier today. In the video, we see him absolutely killing his performance of “Catching Up With an Ol’ Memory.”

The crowd is screaming and singing along with Clay Walker in the video. See it for yourself below.

Clay Walker Reveals He and Tracy Lawrence Party Hard

There’s no doubt in our minds that Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence still got it, video evidence notwithstanding. But the two aren’t quite the young bucks they used to be.

Walker revealed in a recent interview with Taste of Country that traveling with Lawrence brought back some bad habits for him.

“We… have a love for each other,” Walker told the outlet. “You can see it when we are around each other. I don’t drink shots until I get around him. This time, I’m going to try to stick to just beer and wine. But I got to tell you, when I get around him, all rules go out the window.”

But isn’t it always that way with your best friend? Unfortunately, the rules Walker’s referring to have to do with his ability to perform and tour the next day.

“After the first show last year, I think we sat and sang every song we knew and drank for several hours,” Tracy Lawrence shared in the same interview. “It was not good. You’re supposed to save that for the last night. Neither one of us could sing for three days. We have to do better this time.”

Glad to hear those two (hopefully) learned a lesson. But just in case the lesson didn’t stick, Walker’s wife Jessica Craig took an extra measure this time.

“My wife will call early the next morning, and she will be able to hear it in my voice,” Walker said. “She ended up putting a tracker on my phone!”

While this isn’t always the best solution, it seems to work for Walker and Craig to hold each other accountable.