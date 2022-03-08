Clint Black to Be First Country Artist to Perform at Gary Hard Rock Casino

Country superstar Clint Black will be the first country artist to perform at the newly opened Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, located in Gary.

The new addition to the Hard Rock franchise opened last year in May. But in all the months that it’s been operational, not a single country artist has performed on stage. That’s all going to change on March 18, when Clint Black takes the stage at the casino at 8 p.m. EST.

Tickets are on sale now, ranging from about $50-$85. You can reserve your tickets here, and grab one of the 1,894 seats. Including standing room, the new casino holds about 2,207 people.

According to Broadway World, the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana director of entertainment Jeff Clayton said, “Clint Black creates music that has endured the test of time. He is the perfect choice to perform on the Hard Rock Live stage as our first country music superstar.”

Clint Black himself also posted about the show, mentioning the other tour dates he has this March as well. “Don’t miss me on the road this March!” Black wrote on Twitter.

Don't miss me on the road this March! Tickets at https://t.co/JHmO7xGtiM.

Clint Black and His Wife Lisa Hartman Discuss Foundation of Their 30-Year Marriage

Country star Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman boast a love story for the ages. They met in a classic meet-cute scenario, backstage at one of Black’s concerts on New Year’s Eve, 1990.

“It was slow motion, like you see in the movies,” Hartman told PEOPLE earlier. “There was something there.”

Clint Black added, “I knew I was looking at somebody amazing. I didn’t know anything about her, I didn’t know her TV show. I just looked at her eyes and I was just, wow!”

They married 10 months later on Oct. 20, 1991. And this past fall, the couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Black explained to PEOPLE what the foundation of that long-term marriage has been.

“Love is something that you nurture and protect,” Clint Black said. “We’ve grown together in our relationship and never apart.”

He added that Hartman has served as the “biggest influence” on his life. Their relationship inspired some of his greatest hits and love songs. “Once we fell in love, then any love song I wrote had to ring true to who we are,” Black explained.

Eventually, Black and Hartman started singing together. Black didn’t want to let Hartman’s talents go to the wayside, so he asked her to record a song with him in the late 1990s.

“I go, ‘Sing this with me,’ because she would sing harmony with me on my favorite songs around the kitchen,” he remembered. “So after two days we’re singing this song, and she sounds great, and then I told her, ‘You’re going to have to record that with me.”

That song, “When I Say I Do,” turned into a No. 1 hit and an ACM award-winner.