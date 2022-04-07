CMT Music Awards: Jason Aldean, Bryan Adams and Riley Green Added To List of Performers

April is looking to be just as exciting a month for country music as was March. Next week, the 2022 CMT Music Awards will take place on Monday, April 11th. And though the CMT Music Awards already boasts a collection of dynamic country stars, the genre’s only entirely fan-voted show just grew its list of live performers.

According to a press release, the CMT Music Awards plan to feature some big-name country artists in its performer lineup. The latest additions include megastars Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett as well as Riley Green, Gabby Barrett, and Jimmie Allen.

On their own, the above artists are iconic for putting on powerhouse shows and performances. However, CMT shared further information about some of the exciting night’s most interesting collaborations.

As per the release, Jason Aldean, nominated for “Video of the Year” and “Collaborative Video of the Year,” will pair with Bryan Adams. Jimmie Allen will perform alongside both Monica and Little Big Town.

One other star-studded performance will see country’s most youthful and diverse performers come together at the CMT Music Awards. On Monday, April 11th, live from Nashville, Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, and Walker Hayes will collaborate for one memorable performance.

Overall, the CMT Music Awards intend to spotlight some of the year’s most talented and hardworking individuals. But Outsiders look forward to the annual performances just as much.

Crossover Artist Breland Nominated for First-Ever CMT Award

The CMT Music Awards always score big in terms of viewership. However, this year, audience numbers could likely be through the roof.

2022 has seen many young, rising country and crossover artists throw their hats in the ring of the music industry. And some have seen so much success that they’re competing alongside some of the genre’s veteran stars.

One of those influential individuals is 26-year-old crossover artist Daniel Breland, who professionally just goes by his last name. And while receiving one CMT Music Awards nomination more than speaks to an artist’s talent, Breland saw nominations for three separate categories.

The first is for “Breakthrough Video of the Year” for his song “Cross Country.” The other two nominations both fall under the “CMT Awards Performance of the Year.”

The first performance award comes from a collaboration with Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight on “Friendship Train.” The second CMT Music Award nomination saw Breland paired up with Nelly, Kane Brown, and Blanco Brown for “Ride Wit Me.”

Of the nominations, Breland said, “I don’t even know what to think! I got the news and I was immediately sobbing and I was such a wreck. I’m just truly, incredibly grateful to be nominated for this.”

Breland made his debut in country music in 2019 with “My Truck.”