Cody Jinks Is Giving One Lucky Fan a Backstage Tour

Cody Jinks fans rejoice! You now have a chance to enter a contest to win a backstage tour! The tour will take place at the Round Rock, Texas show on April 1, and hopefully this isn’t an elaborate April Fool’s joke. I highly doubt it, but maybe there will be some pranks backstage for the lucky winner.

According to the entry form, “the man, the myth, the legend” Bobby Keith, merchandise manager for Cody Jinks, will conduct the tour. Whoever wins will receive two tickets to the sold out show, the backstage tour, and a shopping spree at the merch table. The contest doesn’t promise anything, but it’s also possible that you’ll have a quick hello with Cody Jinks as well. Sound exciting? In the Round Rocks area, or can get there? Enter here!

Cody Jinks has been on tour since January, playing sold out shows all across the country. His newest album “Mercy” came out in November 2021, along with a metal album with his other band, Caned by Nod. He also won the 2021 Country Breakout Award for Independent Artist of the Year around that time. Jinks is currently playing two shows in Round Rock, Texas, April 1 and 2, but only the April 1 show will include the backstage tour for the lucky winner.

Cody Jinks, Tim McGraw, and Others Set to Perform in Arkansas

A few country music artists are gearing up to perform at Arkansas’ Walmart AMP (Arkansas Music Pavilion) during their tours. Cody Jinks will be there, along with Tim McGraw and Whiskey Myers. They’re all coming on different days, so mark your calendars if you’re in the area.

Tim McGraw performs on April 29th, and tickets are still on sale. Whiskey Myers will perform on May 14th, and tickets to see them are also currently on sale. Cody Jinks performs on May 27th, and tickets went on sale March 11th. If you’re in the Rogers, Arkansas area and haven’t bought your tickets yet, scoop them up fast.

Tickets to see Tim McGraw range from $44 to $595, and he will perform with Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis. Whiskey Myers is currently headlining their Tornillo Tour, and are coming to the AMP with Shane Smith & The Saints and Goodbye June. Ticket for the group range from $30 to $70. Lastly, Cody Jinks is performing with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Tickets range from $35 to $400.

The Wonders of the Tour Bus Beer Fridge

Speaking of Cody Jinks, remember when he posted videos of his tour bus on his Instagram? The bus has all the top-notch amenities a successful country music star would need; a full kitchen, expanding interior, and lots and lots of storage. But, what we were most interested in was the beer fridge.

Jinks shared a video where he opened a mini fridge, only there weren’t any late night snacks or leftovers inside. It was full of beer. Some people have wine cellars; Cody Jinks has a beer fridge on his tour bus. In the video, Jinks commented, “There’s a lot of beer in that fridge. There’s normally other things than beer, but I think that they thought it would be funny just to make it look like all we had was beer.” It makes us think, though, is that going to be part of the backstage tour on April 1?