Cody Johnson Announces ‘Tonight Show’ Debut on Heels of Country Radio Single Going No. 1

Following his first Number 1 single on the charts, Cody Johnson is announcing his debut on The Tonight Show. He will be performing on Jimmy Fallon’s show on April 8th.

This news comes after a big week for the country star. His single “‘Til You Can’t” is taking Billboard by storm. The tune earned the top slot on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts. With over 200 million streams to back this up, Johnson is seeing his fans show up for him in large numbers.

Also, he is now the third act to sell out the opening night of RODEOHOUSTON, a livestock show and rodeo known for its live entertainment. Supporting Texas education systems, Johnson’s sold-out performance marks the event’s 90th anniversary.

Of course, Cody Johnson is looking forward to his Tonight Show debut. Following his performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and CMT Campfire Sessions, moving to the late night show is just the next step in his journey. Be sure to check out his debut on April 8. You can watch The Tonight Show on NBC, Hulu, or free on Peacock.

Cody Johnson is a CMT Awards Nominee

In addition to landing a spot on The Tonight Show, Johnson is nominated for three CMT Awards. He is in the running for Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year. The country star shares his excitement in a statement.

“To be nominated for a CMT award is an honor by itself, but to be nominated for THREE is an incredible honor,” he says. “I’m so proud of everyone involved in these incredible songs that gave me the opportunity to be nominated. Let’s keep country music alive y’all!”

His hit single and video for “‘Til You Can’t” are nominated for two of these awards. While Johnson is not a songwriter on this track, he is so happy he picked it up for his record. He gives props to Ben Stennis and Matthew J. Rogers for writing a song with a great message.

“It would have been hard not to choose that song because of the message. My thought was if this is a hit, what a great message to have your name attached to.”

Earning 11 million views on YouTube (and counting), the track is up for Video of the Year. Also, he’s up for The CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year Award goes to an artist who has had a killer performance on any CMT Digital outlet. His live rendition of “Dear Rodeo” from the CMT Campfire Sessions is in the running.