Cody Johnson Celebrates CMT Awards Nominations: ‘So Honored’

Country star Cody Johnson is celebrating his three CMT Awards nominations on Instagram: “I am so honored.”

The CMT Awards nominations are officially out. Country music fans are buzzing about the news and are ready to vote for their favorite artists. Cody Johnson is up for three big awards this year: Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year. He is one of only four artists with three nominations, following Kane Brown who leads the pack with four.

Cody Johnson and COJO Nation are excited about the news. The singer is telling his fans to begin voting for him online. Fans are fully in-control of who wins the CMT Awards. This sets it apart from other shows who hire a committee, or have a hybrid fan/judge approach.

“#COJONation! I am so honored to be nominated for 3 #CMTawards – Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year,” he begins. “Voting is live now at the link in my story. You can vote every day, but today’s votes count DOUBLE! Be sure to get your votes in y’all!”

CMT Awards: How To Vote for Cody Johnson

To vote for Cody Johnson and for the rest of the categories, head over to the CMT website. Today is “Double Day,” meaning that fans’ votes double over the next 24 hours. Fans can use their 20 daily votes on multiple nominees, or use all of them to support their favorites.

The big Video of the Year Award will be narrowed down a bit. On April 1, the nominees will be cut to a Top 8. Then, these semi-finalists will be voted on by fans to reach the Top 4. When the CMT Awards air on April 11, fans will find out who the winner of the big category is live.

Cody Johnson’s video for “‘Til You Can’t'” is in the running. If you’re a member of COJO Nation, I suggest you head over to the voting page now and give him all of your votes. He is competing against Luke Combs’ “Forever After All,” Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi,” and many more.

Who Earned The Most CMT Nominations?

Kane Brown leads the pack of nominees with four CMT Awards nominations this year. There is no other artist this year with that many nods. In addition to Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, Breland, and Mickey Guyton all are in the running for three awards.

These stars are not the only ones making history. Carrie Underwood is nominated for her 47th CMT Award this year for her collaboration with Jason Aldean. She remains the most awarded artist in the show’s history, winning 23 CMT Awards since 2006.