WATCH: Cody Johnson Performs ‘Til You Can’t’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

On April 8, Cody Johnson performed his hit “Til You Can’t” on the Tonight Show. Safe to say, it was amazing, as usual. This performance comes on the heels of “Til You Can’t” hitting number 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. It’s been sitting pretty there for the last 6 weeks. This is Johnson’s first number 1 hit.

The Tonight Show performance, meanwhile, was nothing short of what we’ve come to expect from Cody Johnson; an amazing song, a great backup band, and Johnson’s signature vocals. It looks like everything came together for a great performance; it’s always a good time hearing “Til You Can’t.” It’s an inspired song, drawing on a lot of country music themes of living life to the fullest and chasing your dreams, because you never know when it could all be taken from you.

“Til You Can’t,” “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw, “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack, and “Every Beer” by Cole Swindell all kind of remind me of the same things; they’re the memento mori of country music. They remind us that someday we will die, so we need to take all the chances we can get.

Cody Johnson Performs ‘Til You Can’t,’ Hits Number 1, and Can’t Wait for CMT Awards

Along with performing on the Tonight Show and reaching number 1 on the Hot Country charts, Cody Johnson is also one of only three performers to sell out RodeoHouston. The Texas livestock show is known for its live entertainment; until now, only George Jones and Garth Brooks had ever sold out the show. Now, Cody Johnson is on that list. He performed in early March, on the event’s 90th anniversary.

Big things are continuing to happen for Johnson, as he’s also nominated for a few CMT Awards as well. “Til You Can’t” is nominated for Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year. He’s competing against “Forever After All” by Luke Combs and “One Mississippi” by Kane Brown. He’s also going up against Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney with “half of my hometown,” Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never,” and Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” for Video of the Year.

Johnson is also currently fitting all this around his summer tour. His upcoming dates, April 22 in Midland, Texas, April 23 in Amarillo, Texas, and April 28 in Mesa Arizona are sold out. But, he’ll be touring all over the U.S. through the summer until September. Check his website to see if he’s coming to your area. Cody Johnson always puts on a good show; it’ll be a concert you definitely don’t want to miss.