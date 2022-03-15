Cody Johnson Playing at Fenway Park and Citi Field with Zac Brown Band

With the announcement of a tour with Luke Combs on top of a tour of his own, Cody Johnson has had an impressive 2022. And the former rodeo cowboy is just getting started. Zac Brown Band recently announced that Cody Johnson will be playing two shows with them as well. And at the iconic venues of Fenway Park and Citi Field in NYC, no less.

Johnson is set to play on the home field of the Boston Red Sox on July 15th. A month later, on August 18th, he’ll hit the stage at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Cody Johnson certainly earned his place on these legendary stages, as the news was announced the day after he played for a sold-out crowd for the opening night of RodeoHouston. This put him in a league with country icons, Garth Brooks and George Strait, the only other performers to ever sell out RodeoHouston on opening night.

Johnson said of the incredible achievement, “Last night was a historical night for myself as well as Rodeo Houston; sold-out opening day! I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and showing support to me and my band. CAN’T WAIT TO DO IT AGAIN NEXT YEAR!”

If being in a three-person club with Garth Brooks and George Strait doesn’t elevate Cody Johnson to “country icon” status, we don’t know what does.

Cody Johnson Plays Sold Out Tour Ahead of Fenway Park and Citi Field

The Fenway Park and Citi Field shows with Zac Brown Band are certainly a tour highlight. However, they’re far from the only shows Cody Johnson will perform this spring and summer. That said, the first nine shows are already behind us, and tickets are selling fast. If you want to attend a Cody Johnson show, we recommend purchasing your tickets soon!

The tour dates in Coralville, Baton Rouge, Grand Junction, and Charlotte are already sold out. There are still tickets available for what’s sure to be some incredible concerts, however, including the First Bank Amphitheater in Nashville and the iHeartCountry Fest in Austin, Texas.

Boston & New York! I am very excited to join Zac Brown Band at Fenway Park on July 15 and Citi Field on August 18. Hope to see you there! Get your tickets now. https://t.co/sGHRNfR3FR pic.twitter.com/E0BYW79JIh — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) March 14, 2022

Then, of course, there are the Citi Field and Fenway Park shows, neither of which are sold out – yet. Given the line-up at these dates, we have no doubt that Cody Johnson and Zac Brown Band will perform for sold-out crowds in both NYC and Boston.

If you can’t make it to either of these performances, no worries. The country star is traveling all the way from California to South Carolina for his tour with Ian Munsick and Easton Corbin. There’s sure to be a show near you somewhere along the way.