Cody Johnson, Slash, Billy Gibbons, and More to Tribute Lynyrd Skynyrd at the CMT Music Awards

This year’s CMT Music Awards will feature a special tribute to Southern Rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd. The performance will pay homage to the late Gary Rossington who passed earlier this month. Additionally, it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s 1973 debut album (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd).

CMT Awards Plot Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Performance

The tribute will consist of two Lynyrd Skynyrd hits, according to Rolling Stone. At the moment, we don’t know which songs those will be. However, we do know who will make up the tribute band. ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes, and Slash will handle the guitar work for the evening. Cody Johnson and Paul Rodgers of Bad Company will cover vocals. Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell, bassist Ethan Pilzer, and drummer Rich Redmond will round out the tribute band.

That’s one hell of a lineup. However, that’s not all. The tribute act will also see LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd stepping in for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s backup singers The Honkettes.

Remembrance and Celebration

Gary Rossington passed away on March 5th. The guitarist and songwriter was the last remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Those close to Rossington kept his cause of death under wraps. However, he had been battling heart problems for years. In 2003, Rossington had quintuple bypass surgery. Twelve years later, he suffered a heart attack that led to more complications and surgeries.

Gary Rossington’s death wasn’t just a blow for Lynyrd Skynyrd and their fans. It was also a loss of the Southern rock world as a whole. He was an originator and one of the cornerstones of the genre early on. Seeing so many artists who Rossington probably influenced gathered on the stage to pay tribute to him will be incredibly special.

The CMT Awards tribute won’t be a completely somber occasion, though. They’ll also be celebrating a major milestone. Lynyrd Skynyrd’s debut album is turning 50 years old. That’s a big deal for any band. However, it goes deeper than that. The record contained some of Skynyrd’s most popular and enduring tunes.

(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd) contained songs like “Gimme Three Steps,” “Simple Man,” “Tuesday’s Gone,” and the iconic “Free Bird.” To say that it was one hell of a debut album would be the understatement of the century.

Lynyrd Skynyrd to Continue Without Rossington

Gary Rossington hadn’t toured with Lynyrd Skynyrd since 2021. When he did appear onstage with the band, he played a couple of songs before sitting the rest of the show out. After his passing, the band will continue to tour.

Lynyrd Skynyrd has already played some shows since Rossington passed. In their first concert after his death, they paid tribute to him with a slideshow of images while they performed “Tuesday’s Gone.” Later this year, the band will hit the road with ZZ Top for their co-headlining Sharp-Dressed Simple Man Tour. Head to the band’s website to see a full list of dates and ticket information.