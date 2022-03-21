Cody Johnson Is ‘So Thankful’ After ‘Til You Can’t’ Tops the Country Radio Charts

Cody Johnson recently hit a music milestone with his song “‘Til You Can’t” and he took to Instagram to celebrate. He posted an announcement that his song “‘Til You Can’t” reached number 1 on the country radio charts. “’Til You Can’t is officially #1 on Country Radio! Huge thank you to Country Radio and to #COJONation for loving this song. Y’all, I am so thankful!” he wrote on the post.

Johnson definitely has reason to celebrate; this news comes on the heels of three CMT Award nominations: Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year. Voting takes place on the CMT website, and will go until April 1, when the Video of the Year nominees are whittled down to a top 8. From there, voting resumes, and the winner is announced at the award show.

“‘Til You Can’t” is a special song that deserves all the recognition it gets. In my opinion, it’s an amazing song about reminding us we’re going to die someday. Not in a morbid way, but in a way that urges us to cherish our time and the people in our lives. It’s a brilliant display of songwriting, and definitely deserves an award.

Cody Johnson to Play Legendary Stages with Zac Brown Band

Coming up this summer, Cody Johnson is going to join Zac Brown Band on two shows; one at Fenway Park in Boston, the other at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The Boston show is on July 15th, and the Queens show is on August 18th. Tickets aren’t sold out yet, but if you’re in the area, get yours fast; no doubt Zac Brown Band and Cody Johnson are going to play sold-out shows.

Clearly, Cody Johnson has had a killer 2022. Award nominations, topping the country charts, legendary stages, and a recent sold-out show at RodeoHouston. This makes him the third artist ever to sell out RodeoHouston on opening night. The other two are George Strait and Garth Brooks. Safe to say, Cody Johnson has made it to the big leagues.

Cody Johnson’s Insane Musical Talent Displayed Through His Cover Songs

Recently, Cody Johnson has released videos from the studio of himself and his band covering other country songs. He did “She’s Actin’ Single” by Gary Stewart in February, and “Travelin’ Soldier” by The Chicks in early March. His performances are heartfelt and intense, and his voice works so well for his song choices.

For instance, “Travelin’ Soldier” is already a heartbreaking song by itself, and when Cody Johnson sings it, he puts so much raw emotion into it. It’s almost like we now get the song from the soldier’s perspective. He’s still telling the story of the girl and the soldier, but he’s also a main character as well. That he can master these covers and make them his own while still staying true to the source material proves that he has the musical chops to continue on the road to big-time success.