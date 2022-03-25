Cole Swindell Teases Next Leg of His ‘Down to the Bar’ Tour With Epic Highlight Video

Summer concert season is right around the corner but Cole Swindell is already turning up the heat with his latest highlight vid hyping up the next leg of his tour. Check it out.

You guys are wild! Who’s coming #DownToTheBar with us this weekend? We got Missouri, South Dakota, & Minnesota on tap. See y’all soon 🤝 🍺

📹: Eder Acevedo pic.twitter.com/PpgQU6LtPM — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) March 24, 2022

Cole Swindell kicked off the Down To The Bar Tour last month, alongside fellow country stars Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke. Now, more than a month into the tour, the country star’s still got a full fill and he can’t wait to share it with Outsiders in the Midwest this weekend.

“You guys are wild!” he shared in his latest Tweet. “Who’s coming [‘Down To The Bar’] with us this weekend?”

The latest collective of shows sees Cole Swindell taking his tour to Missouri, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

As for his highlight reel, we watch as he and his openers, Denning and Cookie, make their way out on stage before the video cuts to a crowd of excited fans.

The rest of the video shares with fans images from numerous Cole Swindell performances and tour stops, a camera shutter going off in the background. The video concludes with Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson as they perform their latest single, “Never Say Never.”

Layered together like that, we’re sure it’s getting Outsiders hyped ahead of the weekend’s performances. At least, that’s how it appears in the comments.

“If those concerts are as good as the one last Friday in Savannah, GA, y’all are in for an amazing night!” wrote one of the singer’s followers.

Another excitedly shared, “see u in SD!” while others shared promises to see Cole Swindell Thursday night.

‘Never Say Never’ Taking Cole Swindell’s Career to the Next Level

While Cole Swindell takes to the road to meet adoring fans in the Midwest, he and Lainey Wilson are also in the middle of celebrating their success with their hit duet, “Never Say Never.”

The punchy single strays from Cole Swindell’s fondness for ballad-like love songs. It’s also a prominent project for rising country star Lainey Wilson amid her ACM Awards and iHeartRadio Awards wins.

Following the debut of “Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell shared in an interview with Billboard that he believes the single could take his career to the next level.

In speaking with the publication, he said, “I think this song for me is the next chapter of my career, along with this album. It [has taken] over three and a half years to put out a new album by the time it comes out.”

He added, “The feedback has been so amazing, and although [the album] took a little longer than I wanted, it was so important to get it right because I think this is it for me.”