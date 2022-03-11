Concert Business Moving Away From Strict COVID Policies as Local Governments Loosen Restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic turned the entire world upside-down. Month after month, year after year of pandemic restrictions made it feel as though there would never again be a “normal” day or weekend or summer vacation. Now, however, there appears to finally be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Governments at both the local and federal level are easing COVID policies, releasing the chokehold that the pandemic placed on vulnerable businesses in the concert, tourism, and restaurant industries.

Canadian Live Music Association CEO, Erin Benjamin, said that the impact of COVID-19 on the concert business has been a bad dream that wouldn’t end. “It’s been a nightmare. A bit of a vulnerable sector before the pandemic. Very tight profit margins, let’s be honest… Some were close to the edge already and some of those folks, unfortunately, didn’t make it.”

Live music will return. Venues will reopen. Bands will tour again. The sun will come out and we’ll stand in the fields with our friends, beer in hand, arms around each other, watching the best bands play our favourite songs. Keep safe. Keep the faith. And defend live music! pic.twitter.com/WWrctqWELN — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) September 15, 2020

The Concert Business is Slowly Recovering From COVID

Though Benjamin is describing the effect of the pandemic in Canada, the United States has had a very similar experience. Thankfully, both countries are heading in the right direction. Music venues around the world are throwing open their doors and welcoming crowds back in.

With vaccinations at a record high and COVID numbers declining, venues from New York City to Ottowa are lifting their vaccine requirements. This year’s Coachella will even be mask-free!

We’re with the Music Association CEO, “If we can all remember to not take live music for granted, to treat it with care and love and get back out there as soon as we can and support, support, support, everyone will be back on their feet before we know it.”

Start Planning Your Summer Concerts

With music venues reopening and summer festivals returning, it’s time to start planning your summer concerts! From Bon Iver to Metallica to Coldplay to Guns N’ Roses, there’s no shortage of options for fans of live music.

One we’re particularly excited about? The Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina! Featuring more than 30 artists performing across four stages, Carolina Country Music Fest 2022 will take place June 9-12 on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, walking distance from the ocean.

The festival, sponsored by Coors Light and CMT, will feature fan-favorite artists such as Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chase Rice, Rodney Atkins, and Lauren Hall.