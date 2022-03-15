Could Carrie Underwood Complete Her Holy Trinity of ‘My’ Albums With Upcoming Project?

In the last two years, Carrie Underwood has released two albums titled “My Gift” and “My Savior.” Could her newest album also follow the “My” trend?

So far in her career, Carrie Underwood has released eight studio albums and one greatest hits album. The last country-themed album, “Cry Pretty,” debuted in 2018. So it’s been four long years since her fans have heard new country songs from the legendary artist.

“My Gift,” released in 2020, exclusively featured Christmas songs. Underwood followed that up with “My Savior,” in 2021, which was her first gospel album. In those two contexts, the names for her albums make complete sense. Gifts around Christmastime, and saviors as related to her faith. But if Underwood were to release a third, country-themed album, would it also be titled “My ________?”

That’s our guess, Outsiders. Carrie Underwood hasn’t confirmed a new album yet. But she did tease something big coming this Friday, March 18, on her Instagram page. Underwood posted a cryptic message earlier this week, just a five-second video of white text on a black screen. The text reads, “Coming Friday, March 18.”

Frankly, we’d be pretty surprised if the big Carrie Underwood announcement wasn’t related to a new album. She already teased it earlier this week with yet another cryptic post. This one, from five days ago, shows Underwood in the recording studio. “So, I did a thing…” the country artist wrote in her caption.

That “thing” could totally be a new “My” album. Perhaps Underwood has been building up to this moment for the last three years, waiting to complete her holy trinity of albums. One for Christmas, one for church, and one for country fans. If we had to guess, we’d say that new album could be titled something like, “My Dream” or “My Love,” or some other concept that country artists love to reference.

Could Carrie Underwood’s Recent Single With Jason Aldean Have Inspired a New Country Album?

While Carrie Underwood hasn’t released a country album in four years, she has continued making country music. Most recently, Underwood teamed up with fellow country icon Jason Aldean. The two wrote and recorded a single called “If I Didn’t Love You” for Aldean’s recent album.

“If I Didn’t Love You” has already proven a wild success, snagging a GRAMMY nomination and three ACM Award nominations. Earlier this month, it landed the win for the Single of the Year ACM Award. Aldean and Underwood also performed it live at the awards show in Las Vegas.

Perhaps working with Aldean on new country music got Underwood’s creative juices flowing. We’ll have to wait until this Friday to know for sure what she has in store, but we’d bet it has something to do with completing her holy trinity of albums.