’11 Minutes’ Documentary About Route 91 Harvest Shooting To Release on Paramount+

Nearly five years after the tragic shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival that left 59 eventgoers dead and more than 600 injured, the new documentary 11 Minutes will give viewers an insider look at the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

According to CMT, 11 Minutes is a four-part documentary that highlights stories of terror and survival experienced by those attending the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. It will premiere on September 27th through streaming service Paramount+ to mark the week of the infamous shooting’s fifth anniversary.

Along with survivor stories, 11 Minutes also will feature in-depth interviews about the mass shooting with country music superstar Jason Aldean, who was performing at the event, and Storme Warren, the festival’s emcee. In the documentary, Aldean recalls his personal experience. “When I turned around, my bass player was just looking at me like a deer in the headlights. My security guy was on stage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage.”

The documentary will have never-before-seen police body cam footage, as well as 200 hours of cell phone video to show what officers saw as they approached the shooter, Stephen Paddock, in his hotel room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.

“It’s important that people know the truth out of respect for those we lost,” Warren further stated. “Out of those who were injured, those who are still mentally and physically scarred… That everybody’s spirits and legacies remain intact. And, the friendships made that night in those 11 minutes were made for a reason. The story, to me, wasn’t about a shooter. It was about people helping each other.”

Jason Aldean Reveals in ’11 Minutes’ Documentary That Las Vegas Was ‘Always’ One of the Shows He Looked Forward To

In the trailer for 11 Minutes, Jason Aldean and Storme Warren also reflect on the moments leading up to the 2017 Harvest Festival shooting.

“Vegas was always one of the shows for me I always looked forward to,” Aldean explained while being interviewed. “It was like any other day, crews are out, working, getting ready for the show.”

Warren then shared things took a turn when the first bullets rang out at 10:06 p.m. “That’s when the world changed for us. We watched the people fall in the crowd.”

In 2019, 16 months after the shooting, Aldean also spoke to Billboard about his initial reaction to the shooting. “I was confused. I didn’t know what was going on. My wife was eight months pregnant. That was scary. I didn’t know where she was. You’re scared, you’re nervous. It was just really chaotic. One of the words I summed it up with was chaos.”

Aldean further admitted that he should have gone to a few more therapy sessions than he did after the shooting. “Honestly, for me, being able to talk to my guys, talk to people that I was close to, being able to talk about it to somebody who understood how I was feeling, that helped me tremendously. The other part of that was getting back on stage [and] mentally getting through some shows.”