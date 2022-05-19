17-Year Army Vet Craig Morgan Inducted Into U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame

Before Craig Morgan was a chart-topping country star with songs like “That’s What I Love About Sunday” (No. 1), “Redneck Yacht Club” (No. 2), “Bonfire” (No. 4), and more, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. Craig spent 10 years on active duty with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. He also served seven years in the Army Reserves. Craig earned the USO Merit Award for his tireless support of U.S. soldiers and their families. He is also the recipient of the Army Civilian Service Award for his contributions to the troops through his music. On May 18, Craig added another military honor to his vita when he was inducted into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame.

The U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame inducted 48 members into its inaugural 2022 class. The HOF was “designed to recognize, with distinction, a wider array of Field Artillery men and women, across various branches, of assorted ranks, and civilians or volunteers who have contributed greatly to the branch. There was also a need to recognize those former Red Legs, who served and then, using the core values of the FA, went on to reach the top levels of their chosen profession.”

“Honored and humbled to have been inducted into the Field Artillery Hall of Fame,” said Craig via Twitter. “God Bless America.”

Morgan Strong

Of course, Craig has reached the “top levels of his chosen profession,” not only as a country music star but also as the longtime host of the TV hunting show, Craig Morgan: All Access Outdoors. In addition, Craig took part in the new reality show, Beyond the Edge, which is streaming on Paramount+.

However, Craig is probably most well known for his aforementioned success on the country charts. The Tennessee native has scored seven Top 10 hits, including “International Harvester,” “Almost Home,” “Bonfire,” and more. The Grand Ole Opry inducted Craig in 2008.

Craig released his most recent album, God, Family, Country, in 2020. This fall, Craig will release his new memoir of the same name: God, Family, Country. In the upcoming book, Craig shares never-before-heard stories, including how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and more.

In October, Craig Morgan will launch his headlining God, Family, Country Tour. The tour includes a Veterans Day Show on November 11 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.