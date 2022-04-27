‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Reveals ‘Perfect’ Birthday Plans Ahead of 55th

For Tim McGraw, his birthday is another day to chill and relax. The 1883 star is turning 55 soon and opened up about his “perfect” plans. There aren’t many things that the country music singer gets into now that he is an empty-nester father and husband. He and his wife Faith Hill tend to save their downtime for staying in at home. So, these answers from McGraw aren’t very surprising.

Big Machine Label Group had an interview with their artist recently. During that interview, the singer-songwriter-actor talked about his birthday coming up on May 1 and what he plans on doing if anything.

“I’m not a big birthday celebration,” McGraw explained, via Taste of Country. “In fact, our whole family, we’re not big birthday celebrations. I mean, we have parties and stuff like that every now and then for big ones, but we’re not big birthday celebrations, and I don’t have anything planned.”

McGraw, who has been sober since 2008, doesn’t have much need for partying and late nights anymore. Of course, an awards show or some other industry function is one thing. But, when it comes to a “perfect night” as far as his upcoming birthday is concerned, it’s as simple as you can get.

“To me, a perfect night on my 55th birthday would be to hang out with my wife on the couch and watch a great movie,” he went on. So, don’t expect to see any pictures come out of the singer and his wife out on the town on May 1.

However, that doesn’t mean that the singer is slowing down in his career. He still has “a lot more to offer” when it comes to putting out new music and performing in front of fans. So, don’t worry about that.

Tim McGraw Has More to Give After 55th Birthday

Despite his upcoming birthday, Tim McGraw doesn’t feel 55. Honestly, he doesn’t look 55, either. Credit that work in the gym for that. He’s embracing his age it seems and as long as he feels healthy and the fans are loving what he puts out, why shouldn’t he keep going? There are stars that perform well into their 70 and 80s. Mid-50s ain’t nothing.

“Even turning 55, I still feel like I’ve got a lot more to offer,” McGraw said. “Still feel like I’ve got a lot more to learn about music and acting and fatherhood and bein’ a husband and bein’ a good person. And I think it’s more about looking forward.”

McGraw is a father, has three grown daughters, and is looking forward to this stage of his life. And, the stage after the career is said and done. Whenever that may come. McGraw isn’t going to completely put retirement out of his mind.

“One of these days, hopefully, I’ll sit in my chair and kick back and look back at my life. And also having kids – you know I have a 25-year-old, a 23-year-old, and a 20-year-old – I’m enjoying sittin’ back and watchin’ their lives progress.”

Happy early birthday to Tim McGraw. And, many many more.