2022 Americana Awards: Brandi Carlile, Yola, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson & More Earn Nominations

The Americana Music Association announced the nominees for the 21st annual Americana Honors & Awards. The War and Treaty (husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter and Tanya Blount) revealed the nominees on May 16 during a ceremony at Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music. In addition, The War and Treaty, Adia Victoria, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers performed during the announcement ceremony.
Brandi Carlile, Yola, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Allison Russell earned multiple nominations. In addition, Americana favorites Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Billy Strings, and The Mavericks scored nominations.
AMERICANAFEST
Winners will be announced at the Americana Honors & Awards on Sept. 14 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The show is the centerpiece of Nashville’s five-day AMERICANAFEST, which annually draws more than 200 artists/acts to Music City. More than 80 performers have already been announced for this year’s showcase, with more than 125 to be announced in the coming weeks.
Every year, the Americana Music Association honors distinguished members of the music community with Lifetime Achievement Awards. NMAAM will co-present the Legacy of Americana Award. The Lifetime Achievement Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the National Museum of African American Music as we unveil this year’s Americana Awards nominees,” said Jed Hilly, Americana Music Association executive director. “Thanks to our hosts, Tanya and Michael Trotter of The War and Treaty, Fisk Jubilee Singers, and Adia Victoria for making the event so special. Congratulations to all the member-selected nominees.”
In addition, tickets to the Americana Honors & Awards are on sale now.
Honors & Awards Nominations
Album of the Year
- In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile; Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings
- Outside Child, Allison Russell; Produced by Dan Knobler
- Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Produced by T Bone Burnett
- A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria; Produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett
- Stand For Myself, Yola; Produced by Dan Auerbach
Artist of the Year
- Brandi Carlile
- Jason Isbell
- Allison Russell
- Billy Strings
- Yola
Emerging Act of the Year
- Sierra Ferrell
- Neal Francis
- Brittney Spencer
- Adia Victoria
- Morgan Wade
Song of the Year
- “Canola Fields,” James McMurtry; Written by James McMurtry
- “Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola; Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola
- “Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson; Written by Sturgill Simpson
- “Persephone,” Allison Russell; Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell
- “Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile; Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
Duo/Group of the Year
- Big Thief
- Los Lobos
- The Mavericks
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- The War and Treaty
Instrumentalist of the Year
- Ethan Ballinger
- Brian Farrow
- Larissa Maestro
- Shelby Means
- Justin Moses