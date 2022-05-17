2022 Americana Awards: Brandi Carlile, Yola, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson & More Earn Nominations

The Americana Music Association announced the nominees for the 21st annual Americana Honors & Awards. The War and Treaty (husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter and Tanya Blount) revealed the nominees on May 16 during a ceremony at Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music. In addition, The War and Treaty, Adia Victoria, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers performed during the announcement ceremony.

Brandi Carlile, Yola, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Allison Russell earned multiple nominations. In addition, Americana favorites Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Billy Strings, and The Mavericks scored nominations.

AMERICANAFEST

Winners will be announced at the Americana Honors & Awards on Sept. 14 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The show is the centerpiece of Nashville’s five-day AMERICANAFEST, which annually draws more than 200 artists/acts to Music City. More than 80 performers have already been announced for this year’s showcase, with more than 125 to be announced in the coming weeks.

Every year, the Americana Music Association honors distinguished members of the music community with Lifetime Achievement Awards. NMAAM will co-present the Legacy of Americana Award. The Lifetime Achievement Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.



“We’re thrilled to partner with the National Museum of African American Music as we unveil this year’s Americana Awards nominees,” said Jed Hilly, Americana Music Association executive director. “Thanks to our hosts, Tanya and Michael Trotter of The War and Treaty, Fisk Jubilee Singers, and Adia Victoria for making the event so special. Congratulations to all the member-selected nominees.”

In addition, tickets to the Americana Honors & Awards are on sale now.

Honors & Awards Nominations

Album of the Year

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile; Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings

Outside Child, Allison Russell; Produced by Dan Knobler

Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Produced by T Bone Burnett

A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria; Produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett

Stand For Myself, Yola; Produced by Dan Auerbach

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell

Allison Russell

Billy Strings

Yola

Emerging Act of the Year

Sierra Ferrell

Neal Francis

Brittney Spencer

Adia Victoria

Morgan Wade

Song of the Year

“Canola Fields,” James McMurtry; Written by James McMurtry

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola; Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola

“Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson; Written by Sturgill Simpson

“Persephone,” Allison Russell; Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile; Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

Duo/Group of the Year

Big Thief

Los Lobos

The Mavericks

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The War and Treaty

Instrumentalist of the Year