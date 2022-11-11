2022 CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood’s Red Carpet Look Has Fans in a Frenzy

Carrie Underwood worked the 56th annual CMA Awards red carpet like it was her own personal fashion show runway. On Wednesday night, Carrie Underwood stepped out in Nashville sporting a fashionable look that displayed her sense of style. Since appearing on American Idol back in 2005, Underwood has become one of the biggest stars not only in country music but also in the fashion world.

Underwood, who began the evening with a touching tribute to Loretta Lynn, donned a beautiful sky blue dress as she posed for pictures on the red carpet at Bridgestone Arena with husband Mike Fisher. The gown, which flowed gracefully and featured multiple shades of blue and textured fabrics, had elegant off-the-shoulder sleeves and a chic leg slit. Some fans thought her dress for the evening was stunning and took to social media to express their thoughts.

“She My Entertainer Of The Year in My Heart tonight!!” tweeted one avid fan. “Once again we’re blown away by the QUEEN at the [CMA Awards],” another fan chimed in. “Absolutely GORGEOUS! Carrie Underwood on the Red Carpet!!” added another follower.

Underwood joined Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert for the tribute to Lynn. However, she was also at the awards as a nominee. In fact, she was nominated for three separate categories: entertainer of the year, female vocalist of the year, and musical event of the year with Jason Aldean (for “If I Didn’t Love You”).

Carrie Underwood’s been known for her fashion sense for years

As Carrie’s 43-city The Denim & Rhinestones Tour continues, she made a grand appearance at the award show. Her fans had the chance to hear all of her most popular songs, including “Hate My Heart”–a new hit. “It’s kinda like you’re stuck,” Underwood told E! News about the new song. “You’re just trying to get over this person. It’s like you don’t really wanna be back with them but you’re just having a hard time moving forward and just moving on and putting it behind you.”

As expected from Carrie Underwood, her latest hit came with a spectacular music video. It was filled to the brim with fashionable outfits. “My looks today ranged from workout outfit, which is very me, to some denim and rhinestones, which is also very me, to like rockstar on stage, which is also very me,” she explained. “A wide range of looks but they’re all aspects of my personality and my life.”

In February, the Country Music star talked about her fashion sense. Particularly when it came to picking out clothes for her Las Vegas Residency, which restarted in March. “For ‘Reflection’, it is all about more rhinestones and more fringe,” she told People. “That was my main directive for the wardrobe and Emma [Trask] and her team took it to the max. We wanted to combine the glitz and glamour of Vegas with the iconic style women of country have rocked for years,” Underwood explained.