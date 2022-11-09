2022 CMA Awards: Cody Johnson Wins CMA Music Video of the Year

The 56th CMA Awards will air live tonight on ABC, but the Country Music Association is already handing out trophies. Early winners were announced in two categories on Good Morning America. Among the winners was Cody Johnson, who took home his first-ever CMA Award for Video of the Year for “’Til You Can’t.”

Directed by Dustin Haney, the video bested clips by Taylor Swift, Cole Swindell, Midland, and more. Cody will perform the song live during the CMA Awards.

Great way to start the day. Thanks @CountryMusic and all of the voters. Thanks Dustin Haney for bringing this song to life. Tune in tonight to see me perform it live on @ABCNetwork! #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/o2nrL2rl7t — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) November 9, 2022

Penned by Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers, “’Til You Can’t” was the lead single to Cody’s 2021 album, Human: The Double Album. The live-in-the-moment song beckoned listeners to take chances and chase dreams. After releasing “’Til You Can’t” to country radio in October 2021, the single reached the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart in March 2022. In addition, Cody’s first chart-topping hit stayed at No. 1 for two weeks.

CMA Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) / Director: Blake Lively

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) / Director: Harper Smith

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) / Director: Michael Monaco

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde / Director: Alexa Campbell

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson / Director: Dustin Haney

CMA Awards: Times & Channel

Date: Nov. 9

Nov. 9 Location: Nashville’s Bridestone Arena

Nashville’s Bridestone Arena Hosts: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Channel: ABC

ABC Eastern Time: 8 p.m. (live)

8 p.m. (live) Central Time: 7 p.m. (live)

7 p.m. (live) Mountain Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Pacific Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Stream: Hulu (Nov. 10)

Performers

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kelly Clarkson & Carly Pearce: “You’re Drunk, Go Home”

Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty: “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)”

Luke Bryan: “Country On”

Luke Combs: “The Kind of Love We Make”

Hardy & Lainey Wilson: “Wait in the Truck”

Cody Johnson: “’Til You Can’t”

Elle King & The Black Keys: “Great Balls of Fire”

Miranda Lambert: “Geraldene”

Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, John Osborne: “When Will I Be Loved”

Reba McEntire: TBA

Carly Pearce: TBA

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry: “Where We Started”

Chris Stapleton & Patty Loveless: “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive”

Cole Swindell: “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Carrie Underwood: “Hate My Heart”

Morgan Wallen: “You Proof”

Zac Brown Band feat. Jimmie Allen & Marcus King : “Out in the Middle”

CMA Awards Presenters