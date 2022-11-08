2022 CMA Awards: Everything You Need to Know, Including Performers, Presenters, Nominees, Channel, Times & More

The 56th CMA Awards will return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 9. “Country Music’s Biggest Night” boasts dozens of performers and some of the most coveted hardware in the industry.
Outsider has your one-stop look at everything you need to know about the three-hour show, including nominees, performers, presenters, channel, times, and more.
Times & Channel
- Date: Nov. 9
- Location: Nashville’s Bridestone Arena
- Hosts: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning
- Channel: ABC
- Eastern Time: 8 p.m. (live)
- Central Time: 7 p.m. (live)
- Mountain Time: 7 p.m.
- Pacific Time: 8 p.m.
- Stream: Hulu (Nov. 10)
Performers
- Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kelly Clarkson & Carly Pearce: “You’re Drunk, Go Home”
- Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty: “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)”
- Luke Bryan: “Country On”
- Luke Combs: “The Kind of Love We Make”
- Hardy & Lainey Wilson: “Wait in the Truck”
- Cody Johnson: “’Til You Can’t”
- Elle King & The Black Keys: “Great Balls of Fire”
- Miranda Lambert: “Geraldene”
- Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, John Osborne: “When Will I Be Loved”
- Reba McEntire: TBA
- Carly Pearce: TBA
- Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry: “Where We Started”
- Chris Stapleton & Patty Loveless: “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive”
- Cole Swindell: “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”
- Carrie Underwood: “Hate My Heart”
- Morgan Wallen: “You Proof”
- Zac Brown Band feat. Jimmie Allen & Marcus King : “Out in the Middle”
CMA Awards Presenters
- Mookie Betts
- Breland
- Jessica Chastain
- Jordan Davis
- Sarah Drew
- Cole Hauser
- Tyler Hubbard
- Wynonna Judd
- Lady A
- Rex Linn
- Little Big Town
- Parker McCollum
- Reba McEntire
- Ben and Erin Napier
- Jeannie Seely
- Michael Shannon
- Lainey Wilson
CMA Awards Nominees
Check out the full list of nominees for the 56th CMA Awards below.
CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Album of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
- Humble Quest – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves
Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
- Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
- Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
CMA Song of the Year
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
- “Buy Dirt”
Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
- “Sand In My Boots”
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
- “Things A Man Oughta Know”
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
- “You Should Probably Leave”
Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
CMA Musical Event of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
- “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
- “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
- “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
- “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Producer: Zach Crowell
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
- Brent Mason, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
- Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
- “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Director: Blake Lively
- “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Director: Harper Smith
- “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Director: Michael Monaco
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Director: Alexa Campbell
- “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Director: Dustin Haney
CMA New Artist of the Year
- HARDY
- Walker Hayes
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
- Lainey Wilson