2022 CMA Awards: Everything You Need to Know, Including Performers, Presenters, Nominees, Channel, Times & More

by Jim Casey
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The 56th CMA Awards will return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 9. “Country Music’s Biggest Night” boasts dozens of performers and some of the most coveted hardware in the industry.

Outsider has your one-stop look at everything you need to know about the three-hour show, including nominees, performers, presenters, channel, times, and more.

Times & Channel

  • Date: Nov. 9
  • Location: Nashville’s Bridestone Arena
  • Hosts: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning
  • Channel: ABC
  • Eastern Time: 8 p.m. (live)
  • Central Time: 7 p.m. (live)
  • Mountain Time: 7 p.m.
  • Pacific Time: 8 p.m.
  • Stream: Hulu (Nov. 10)

Performers

  • Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kelly Clarkson & Carly Pearce: “You’re Drunk, Go Home”
  • Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty: “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)”
  • Luke Bryan: “Country On”
  • Luke Combs: “The Kind of Love We Make”
  • Hardy & Lainey Wilson: “Wait in the Truck”
  • Cody Johnson: “’Til You Can’t”
  • Elle King & The Black Keys: “Great Balls of Fire”
  • Miranda Lambert: “Geraldene”
  • Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, John Osborne: “When Will I Be Loved”
  • Reba McEntire: TBA
  • Carly Pearce: TBA
  • Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry: “Where We Started”
  • Chris Stapleton & Patty Loveless: “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive”
  • Cole Swindell: “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”
  • Carrie Underwood: “Hate My Heart”
  • Morgan Wallen: “You Proof”
  • Zac Brown Band feat. Jimmie Allen & Marcus King : “Out in the Middle”

CMA Awards Presenters

  • Mookie Betts
  • Breland
  • Jessica Chastain
  • Jordan Davis
  • Sarah Drew
  • Cole Hauser
  • Tyler Hubbard
  • Wynonna Judd
  • Lady A
  • Rex Linn
  • Little Big Town
  • Parker McCollum
  • Reba McEntire
  • Ben and Erin Napier
  • Jeannie Seely
  • Michael Shannon
  • Lainey Wilson

CMA Awards Nominees

Check out the full list of nominees for the 56th CMA Awards below.

CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs   
  • Miranda Lambert    
  • Chris Stapleton  
  • Carrie Underwood   
  • Morgan Wallen 

Single of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer  

  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley 
  • “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) 
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins 
    Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore 
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson 
    Producer: Trent Willmon 
    Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton 
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

Album of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s) 

  • Growin’ Up – Luke Combs 
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton 
    Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews 
  • Humble Quest – Maren Morris 
    Producer: Greg Kurstin 
    Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea 
  • Palomino – Miranda Lambert 
    Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves 
    Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning 
  • Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson 
    Producer: Jay Joyce 
    Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen 
  • Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion 
    Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank 

CMA Song of the Year

Award goes to Songwriter(s) 

  • “Buy Dirt” 
    Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” 
    Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce 
  • “Sand In My Boots”  
    Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne 
  • “Things A Man Oughta Know” 
    Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” 
    Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton 

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Miranda Lambert 
  • Ashley McBryde 
  • Carly Pearce 
  • Carrie Underwood 
  • Lainey Wilson 

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Eric Church 
  • Luke Combs 
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Chris Stapleton 
  • Morgan Wallen 

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A 
  • Little Big Town 
  • Midland 
  • Old Dominion 
  • Zac Brown Band 

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn 
  • Brothers Osborne 
  • Dan + Shay 
  • LOCASH 
  • Maddie & Tae 

CMA Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s) 

  • “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY 
    Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman 
  • “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood 
    Producer: Michael Knox 
  • “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) 
    Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
  • “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) 
    Producer: Zach Crowell 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 

Musician of the Year

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle 
  • Paul Franklin, Steel guitar 
  • Brent Mason, Guitar 
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo 
  • Derek Wells, Guitar 

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)  

  • “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) 
    Director: Blake Lively 
  • “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) 
    Director: Harper Smith 
  • “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) 
    Director: Michael Monaco 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Director: Alexa Campbell 
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson 
    Director: Dustin Haney 

CMA New Artist of the Year

  • HARDY 
  • Walker Hayes 
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Parker McCollum 
  • Lainey Wilson
