2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro

The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment.

It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.

“Luke & Peyton aren’t bad but I miss Carrie & Brad hosting,” Carly Green wrote.

No host of the CMA Awards will be as good as Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood were, no one. They were the best. #CarrieUnderwood — Meg⚡️💜 (@MeganMae012) November 10, 2022

“No host of the CMA Awards will be as good as Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood were, no one,” added another fan. They were the best. #CarrieUnderwood

“I’d like a word with whoever decided that Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley were no longer the hosts of … everything that needs hosts #CMAawards,” Kelly Crandall shared.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley were the faces of the awards show from 2008 through 2018. When Paisley retired from his duties, Underwood returned for another year with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton by her side.

This is the fourth ceremony without the fan-favorite duo in charge. And though all that time has passed, people can’t seem to let go.

“No one will ever come close to Carrie and Brad hosting,” wrote the account All About Carrie. “So it’s always a little embarrassing to watch somebody try.”

Here’s Why the Legendary Underwood and Paisley Duo ‘Passed the Torch’ to Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

It isn’t completely clear why Brad Paisley lost his rein over the CMAs. But Heavy reported that the producers replaced him during a push to recognize the “legendary women in Country Music” at the 56th annual ceremony. And the singer humbly bowed out.

Carrie Underwood, however, simply decided to move on from the honor because her schedule was becoming too stressful with her many endeavors.

“It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes.” she wrote on Instagram. “So incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years.”

“It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together,” she added. “So I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!)”

This is a developing story.