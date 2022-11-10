2022 CMA Awards: Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Debuts Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Congratulations are flowing for Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer. The two made their baby bump red carpet official as they readied for the CMA Awards Wednesday night in Nashville.

Last month, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl, with a due date set for February. But this is the first time we’ve seen Summer and her bump looking so beautiful (and fashionable).



Jon Pardi and Summer revealed the sex of their baby last month. It wasn’t anything crazy or explosive. Rather, it was a sweet social media reveal. Pardi posted a pink-themed montage from Summer’s pregnancy, eventually building to the announcement “Baby Pardi is a girl.”

You could see Pardi asking Summer “you’re pregnant?! Really?!” Then he hugs his wife, a hairstylist who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Jon is 37, Summer is 32.

The couple revealed the pregnancy news in September. Jon Pardi, in an interview with People, said:

“I’m ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three! I’m really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with.”

Summer looked beautiful as she walked the red carpet, Wednesday, leading into the CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. She made the baby bump a fashion accessory. While sported all black, Summer wore a white gown with a silver halter. The couple posed for photos, with the soon-to-be daddy pointing to Summer’s belly.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Pardi said he and Summer weren’t sure she could become pregnant. But that all changed when they headed to Florida to work on his new music.

“We went down to Key West to finish the record, sing the vocals, came back with a baby,” Pardi said. “So thank you, Key West Florida. You are awesome, can’t wait to come back.”