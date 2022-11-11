2022-cma-awards-ratings-revealed

The 2022 CMA Awards have come and gone and the ratings are now out. After the numbers were put gathered, it was good news for the show. In fact, this was the most-watched edition of the awards show in the last three years. That’s quite an accomplishment. The audience was 10 CMA larger than last year’s.

According to TVLine, the 2022 CMA Awards topped 7.6 million viewers in the ratings and held a 10 demo rating. Across all network television, the awards show led in both of those categories.

Also on the slate, last night was Survivor on CBS along withThe Amazing Race with 4.7 and 2.9 million, respectively. Over on NBC, Chicago Med and Fire were at 6 and 6.2 million. P.D. pulled out 4.7 million and all three were steady across the week-to-week ratings.

CMA Awards Tribute Loretta Lynn

One of the best parts of the night was when the CMA Awards honored the late Loretta Lynn. Lynn was an icon and one of the most influential artists in all of country music history. A very fitting trio gave a touching performance of Coal Miner’s Daughter. Reba, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert were excellent.

Part of the great performance was the fact that Reba was donning a classic Loretta look. The green suit was a callback to the 1995 look that the Coal Miner’s Daughter herself wore. With the two younger artists by her side, Reba helped deliver a great tribute that left many in the crowd with tears in their eyes.

Great performances like that are why the CMA Awards had such great ratings this year. Along with the Reba performance, there were other great moments as well. The hosts might have had something to do with it, too.

Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan Were Great Together

The hosts of the CMA Awards were likely to blame for the increased ratings as well. Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan teamed up and were able to give a great show. They cracked jokes about Luke, Carrie Underwood, Aaron Rodgers, and Eli Manning – among others.

Manning has really proven himself to be an entertainer. His work on TV has made him more likable. From the ManningCast to the CMA Awards.