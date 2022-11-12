2022 CMA Awards TV Ratings Revealed, Social Media Has Thoughts

The 2022 CMA Awards ratings are in, and it’s safe to say the show was a huge success. The 2022 edition was the most-watched edition of the show in years.

According to TVLine, the 2022 CMA Awards topped 7.6 million viewers in the ratings and held a 10 demo rating. Across all network television, the awards show led in both of those categories. The show outperformed other notable Wednesday contenders including the One Chicago shows and Midterm election coverage.

Fans weren’t shocked by the strong ratings for the CMA Awards, as the show had a star-studded guest list and performances from some of country music’s top acts. Carrie Underwood performed, in addition to Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Thomas Rhett, among others.

Hosts Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan were great together, and likely contributed to the show’s strong numbers. They cracked jokes about Bryan, Underwood, Aaron Rodgers, and Eli Manning – among others. Of course, Peyton had to include a “Rocky Top” shoutout in the monologue that got rave reviews.

Fans Weren’t Surprised by the Strong CMA Awards Ratings

The stacked performance and guest list led to a bit of a resurgence for the CMA Awards this year, compared to years past. The show had a palpable buzz around Nashville, leading up to what’s known as “country music’s biggest night” at Bridgestone Arena.

One fan surmised that Carrie Underwood’s performances were the reason. “I see the CMA awards are bulking their ratings with three [Carrie Underwood] performances,” one user tweeted. As many other fans did the same, he also lobbied for Underwood to win Entertainer of the Year, which went to Luke Combs this year.

I see the CMA awards are bulking their ratings with three @carrieunderwood performances. Never Entertainer of the year though. Make it make sense!!! — Chris Godfrey (@ChrisGodfrey4) November 8, 2022

Other fans believed hosts Manning and Bryan were the reason for the resurgence. “The power of Peyton!” another Twitter user chimed in.

CMA Awards Tribute Loretta Lynn

The night started out with a bang, with a touching tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in October at age 90.

Opening the event with a medley of Lynn’s music, Underwood sang “You Ain’t Woman Enough” while Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire performed “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’” and “You’re Looking At Country.” The trio finished with a performance of Coal Miner’s Daughter. McEntire, Underwood, and Lambert were excellent.

As the crowd listened to the tribute medley, there was a ton of emotion. This is why people tune into the CMA Awards each year, for great performances and to celebrate the best in country music.