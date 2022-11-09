2022 CMA Awards: Winners From the 56th Annual CMA Awards

The 56th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 9. In addition to featuring more than 30 performers, “Country Music’s Biggest Night” will hand more than a dozen trophies. Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 56th CMA Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Check out the full list of winners from the 56th CMA Awards below, as they are announced.
Music Video of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
- “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) / Director: Blake Lively
- “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) / Director: Harper Smith
- “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) / Director: Michael Monaco
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde / Director: Alexa Campbell
- WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson / Director: Dustin Haney
CMA Musical Event of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
- “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY / Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
- “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood / Producer: Michael Knox
- “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) / Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
- “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) / Producer: Zach Crowell
- WINNER: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde / Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan / Producer: Paul DiGiovanni / Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) / Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins / Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde / Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne / Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson / Producer: Trent Willmon / Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton / Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton / Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Album of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs / Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton / Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
- Humble Quest – Maren Morris / Producer: Greg Kurstin / Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert / Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves / Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
- Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson / Producer: Jay Joyce / Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
- Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion / Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion / Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
CMA Song of the Year
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
- “Buy Dirt” / Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” / Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
- “Sand In My Boots” / Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
- “Things A Man Oughta Know” / Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
- “You Should Probably Leave” / Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
- Brent Mason, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
- Derek Wells, Guitar
CMA New Artist of the Year
- HARDY
- Walker Hayes
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
- Lainey Wilson