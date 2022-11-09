2022 CMA Awards: Winners From the 56th Annual CMA Awards

The 56th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 9. In addition to featuring more than 30 performers, “Country Music’s Biggest Night” will hand more than a dozen trophies. Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 56th CMA Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Check out the full list of winners from the 56th CMA Awards below, as they are announced.

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) / Director: Blake Lively

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) / Director: Harper Smith

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) / Director: Michael Monaco

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde / Director: Alexa Campbell

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson / Director: Dustin Haney

CMA Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY / Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood / Producer: Michael Knox

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) / Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) / Producer: Zach Crowell

WINNER: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde / Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan / Producer: Paul DiGiovanni / Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) / Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins / Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde / Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne / Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson / Producer: Trent Willmon / Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton / Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton / Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Album of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs / Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton / Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Humble Quest – Maren Morris / Producer: Greg Kurstin / Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Palomino – Miranda Lambert / Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves / Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson / Producer: Jay Joyce / Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion / Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion / Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

CMA Song of the Year

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Buy Dirt” / Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” / Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots” / Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Oughta Know” / Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” / Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

CMA New Artist of the Year