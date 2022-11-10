2022 CMA Awards: Zeb Ross of the J Creek Cloggers Dances to ‘Rocky Top’ During Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan’s Intro

The CMA Awards are underway and things are already getting wild with Zeb Ross of the J Creek Cloggers coming out during the intro. Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan were opening up the show and talked about the NFL legend’s favorite country music song.

That’s when Zeb Ross made his way out there. The J Creek Cloggers know how to get down. Add the fact that he was dancing to “Rocky Top” and it was too much for the Georgia Boy to handle. Bryan was left suffering as he listened to the Tennessee song.

Cloggers at CMA Awards

Leave it to a Volunteer to shove “Rocky Top” into the mix whenever possible.

Any chance Peyton has to slip in Rocky Top, he'll take it.



Watch live now on ABC #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/HZQv0nzDA4 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 10, 2022

The CMA Awards really did do a great job getting not just Luke Bryan on board with hosting but also Peyton Manning. The former quarterback has a knack for entertainment and thrives in these situations.

The J Creek Cloggers are known for their clogging skills. They compete against and perform shows. Zeb’s little stint on stage was just a little bit of what the group can do. The CMA Awards made the most of that moment and at least they got a professional to dance around, not some cheap imitation.

Singer Pulls Out of Performance

The CMA Awards may have had the J Creek Cloggers, but one performer had to pull out at the last minute. Jimmie Allen was unable to take the stage on Wednesday. The news was announced only hours before the show. Allen was scheduled to play with the Zac Brown Band and Marcus King but, that won’t happen.

He said that he was looking forward to the show, but “unfortunately I’m under the weather and won’t be able to. I look forward to watching them and the other performers tonight.”

While the show would have been great with Jimmie as part of it, the night will be alright. There are a lot of great performers and a lot of awards to hand out. This isn’t called the “Biggest Night in Country Music” for no reason. With Manning and Bryan on hosting duties, it’s sure to be a night full of fun and laughs as well.