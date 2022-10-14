2022 CMT Artists of the Year: Everything You Need to Know About the Show

The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration will premiere on CMT on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. CT. The five CMT Artists of the Year include first-time honorees Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, and Walker Hayes, as well as three-time honorees Luke Combs and Kane Brown.

According to CMT, the five artists “collectively dominated the last 12 months in country music, leading across all CMT platforms, scoring chart-topping albums and singles, and performing music that entertains and inspires millions of fans.”

“We are honored to recognize the astounding achievements of this illustrious group of artists over the past year,” said Margaret Comeaux, CMT senior VP. “Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke, and Walker all represent the vibrant future of the country music format. They defy convention and blaze new trails, breaking industry records and genre barriers. We can’t wait to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments alongside their fellow artists and friends.”

In addition, Alan Jackson and Lainey Wilson will be honored with special awards, while Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will honor their late sister Loretta Lynn.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony that was taped earlier this week in Nashville.

At a Glance

Air Date: Oct. 14

Oct. 14 Channel: CMT

CMT Time: 8 p.m. CT

8 p.m. CT Location: Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center Encore Presentations: Oct. 14, 10 p.m. CT; Oct. 16, 7 p.m. CT

Honorees

Alan Jackson: Artist of a Lifetime

Lainey Wilson: Breakout Artist of the Year

Carly Pearce

Cody Johnson

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson: (photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Performers

Alan Jackson

Carly Pearce

Cody Johnson

Crystal Gayle & Peggy Sue Wright

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Riley Green

Walker Hayes & Ciara

Presenters/Special Guests