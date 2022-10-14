2022 CMT Artists of the Year: Everything You Need to Know About the Show

The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration will premiere on CMT on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. CT. The five CMT Artists of the Year include first-time honorees Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, and Walker Hayes, as well as three-time honorees Luke Combs and Kane Brown.
According to CMT, the five artists “collectively dominated the last 12 months in country music, leading across all CMT platforms, scoring chart-topping albums and singles, and performing music that entertains and inspires millions of fans.”
“We are honored to recognize the astounding achievements of this illustrious group of artists over the past year,” said Margaret Comeaux, CMT senior VP. “Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke, and Walker all represent the vibrant future of the country music format. They defy convention and blaze new trails, breaking industry records and genre barriers. We can’t wait to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments alongside their fellow artists and friends.”
In addition, Alan Jackson and Lainey Wilson will be honored with special awards, while Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will honor their late sister Loretta Lynn.
Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony that was taped earlier this week in Nashville.
At a Glance
- Air Date: Oct. 14
- Channel: CMT
- Time: 8 p.m. CT
- Location: Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center
- Encore Presentations: Oct. 14, 10 p.m. CT; Oct. 16, 7 p.m. CT
Honorees
- Alan Jackson: Artist of a Lifetime
- Lainey Wilson: Breakout Artist of the Year
- Carly Pearce
- Cody Johnson
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Walker Hayes
Performers
- Alan Jackson
- Carly Pearce
- Cody Johnson
- Crystal Gayle & Peggy Sue Wright
- Kane Brown
- Lainey Wilson
- Riley Green
- Walker Hayes & Ciara
Presenters/Special Guests
- Chris Stapleton
- Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- Dan + Shay
- Dustin Lynch
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Kelsey Asbille
- Gary LeVox
- Martina McBride
- Shane McAnally
- Tanya Tucker