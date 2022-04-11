2022 CMT Awards: Everything You Need to Know, Including Performers, Presenters, Nominees & More

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will be in full swing tonight in Nashville. Here’s everything you need to know about country music’s big party.

Date: April 11

April 11 Location: Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium

Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium Time: 8-11 p.m. ET/7-10 p.m. CT

8-11 p.m. ET/7-10 p.m. CT Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Hosts: Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown & Anthony Mackie

What to Watch For: Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago and will have to tackle co-hosting duties from home. Kane Brown will step in to fill Kelsea’s in-person duties alongside actor Anthony Mackie, who’s known for his turn as Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, among other roles. In addition, Mackie has past CMT Awards experience. He was a presenter in 2021.

CMT Awards Performers

Jason Aldean + Bryan Adams, Jimmie Allen + Monica + Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett + Riley Green, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, The Judds, and Kenny Chesney.

Ram Truck Side Stage Performers: Breland, Caitlyn Smith, Elvie Shane, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, and Priscilla Block.

What to Watch For: Kenny Chesney will return to the CMT Awards stage for the first time in seven years. Stick around to the end of the telecast, because Chesney will be closing the show. In addition, The Judds will perform. The mother-daughter duo was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021. This will be their first televised performance in two decades.

Presenters

Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Rob Corrdry, Jordan Davis, Billy Gibbons, Faith Hill, Gayle King, Taylor Lautner, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Joel McHale, Craig Morgan, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Isabel May, Lily Aldridge, Mike Singletary, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France + Antoni Porowski, LeAnn Rimes, Dylan Scott, and Dennis Quaid.

What to Watch For: Faith Hill and her 1883 co-star Isabel May are late additions to the show. They will present the final award of the night: Video of the Year Award.

CMT Awards Nominees

The CMT Awards will hand out trophies in nine categories: Video, Female Video, Male Video, Group/Duo Video, Breakthrough Video, Collaborative Video, CMT Performance, Digital-First Performance, and Trending Comeback Song.

Video of the Year (Final 3)

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlilie, “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett, “Footprints on the Moon”

Kacey Musgraves, “Justified”

Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts, “Back Then, Right Now”

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan, “Waves”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett, “Country Again”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne, “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay, “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae, “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee, “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat”

More Nominees

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Breland, “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion, “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved by You”

Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts, “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of my Hometown”

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley”

George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton, “Hold On”

Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY, “I Quit Drinking”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight and Breland, “Friendship Train”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland, “Ride Wit Me

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Brittney Spencer, “Sober & Skinny”

Carly Pearce, “Dear Miss Loretta”

Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo”

Jon Pardi, “On the Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen”

Josh Turner LIVE

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Trending Comeback Song of the Year

Alan Jackson, “Freight Train”

Brooks & Dunn, “Neon Moon”

Dolly Parton, “”9 to 5”

Reba, “I’m a Survivor”

Sara Evans, “Suds in the Bucket”

Shania Twain, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Taylor Swift, “Love Story”

Watch to Watch For: With 23 wins, Carrie Underwood is the most-award artist in CMT Awards history. Will she add to her total? She is nominated for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.