2022 CMT Awards Presenters and Performers Revealed

The CMT Awards premiere this Friday, October 14. The list of performers and presenters has been revealed ahead of the show.

A press release was sent out about the awards show. Presenters include Chris Stapleton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Gary LeVox, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsey Asbille, and Shane McAnally.

Meanwhile, honorees Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, and Lainey Wilson will perform. Also, Ciara and Walker Hayes will give a show-stopping collaboration.

“The celebration promises to be an unforgettable night, with a stacked lineup that includes solo performances from several of this year’s ‘Artist of the Year’ honorees,” the release reads.

Riley Green will also perform to honor Luke Combs.

“Notable names spanning the worlds of music, television, sports and entertainment tapped as presenters for the much-anticipated 90-minute celebration include 8x Grammy winning singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton,” says the release.

It was recently announced that Lainey Wilson will take home the “Breakout Artist of the Year” award.

“This past year has been a wild ride,” Wilson said in a statement. “To be considered for this award reinforces that the years of hard work my team and I have put in was all worth it. The team at CMT feels like family, and the way they genuinely support artists on their platform is so special and important for dreamers like me.”

Leslie Fram, SVP of music & talent for CMT, also shared a statement about Wilson winning the award.

CMT Awards Bring Exciting Performances

“When it came to naming ‘Breakout Artist,’ Lainey Wilson was unquestionably our only choice this year,” Fram said. “Not only is she a powerhouse performer and tremendously gifted songwriter with contagious energy and drive, she is just starting to show the world her range and versatility. We couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate Lainey’s much-deserved successes and cheer her on for all that’s next!”

Additionally, Alan Jackson will receive the Artist of a Lifetime award at the ceremony. This is the highest award at the CMT Awards, and is a huge honor to receive.

“I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody,” Jackson said. “And I know how important they have been in bringing my songs to life for the fans, so thank you CMT for all the years and for this sweet honor. I’m very proud.”

“We’re honored to recognize the incomparable Alan Jackson as this year’s CMT Artist of Lifetime,” says the press release. “For over 30 years, his traditional sound, iconic voice and beloved catalog of music has captivated audiences across the globe. And his talent as a recording artist and songwriter are simply unmatched.”

The CMT Awards air on Friday, October 14, with the exciting performances and awards to look forward to.