2022 CMT Music Awards: Kenny Chesney Set To Close Out the Show

The CMT Music Awards are just days away and the lineup of the award show’s performers continues to grow. Now, CMT has revealed that “Knowing You” singer Kenny Chesney will make a return to the CMT awards show stage for the first time in seven years to close out the night. There, he’ll perform one of the most revered songs of his career.

According to a press release from CMT on Friday, Kenny Chesney will perform his hit “Beers In Mexico” at the show’s conclusion. The release further revealed that Chesney will debut his brand new drummer Nick Buda and guitarist Danny Rader at the CMT Music Awards.

For Kenny Chesney, his return to the awards show stage brings him full circle in a way, his “Beers In Mexico” performance taking place 20 years after the artist won his very first top award.

In 2002, Chesney took home the award for “Video of the Year” with the beloved song, “Young.”

The release reports that for Kenny Chesney, an eight-time Entertainer of the Year, his appearance at the CMT Music Awards provides him the opportunity to hit the stage before kicking off his Here and Now 2022 Tour.

Kenny Chesney doesn’t kick off his 2022 tour for another two weeks, however, as the Wall Street Journal’s “King of the Road,” the artist’s fan-following, more popularly known as No Shoes Nation, will have the opportunity during the CMT Music Awards to preview what his 21-stop stadium tour will look like this summer.

Kenny Chesney Speaks to the Significance of Music Videos

In a contemporary world where much of country music consumption takes place via streaming platforms, it almost seems like music videos have become rather insignificant. However, for Kenny Chesney, who’s frequently been hailed for his powerful music videos, they help convey the deeper meanings of a song.

In speaking to his earliest major win at the CMT awards in 2002, Chesney said, “When you do [a] video right, it’s a lot like hitting the stage with everything you’ve got. You can give people so much more than a song or a record.”

On top of well-composed lyrics and a pleasant melody, the King of the Road said, “you can show [listeners] the power and the emotion that’s driving what’s inside the songs.”

In regard to his appearance at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, he said, “for us to come be a part of this…it’s bringing who we are during concerts to a place where people have seen so many of these videos.”

However, altogether, he just summed, “it’s always great to be able to close down the night!”

Outsiders should tune in to watch Kenny Chesney’s performance live during the CMT Music Awards on Paramount+ on Monday, April 11th, with a special extended cut airing Friday, April 15th.