2022 CMT Music Awards: TV Ratings Skyrocket Up 521% Airing on CBS, Paramount Plus

The CMT Music Awards aired on CBS and Paramount Plus for the first time last night, April 11, and the ratings jumped astronomically from last year. 521 percent to be exact. The awards show drew in 5.16 million live viewers when it aired on CBS, compared to the 1.43 million who watched on CMT in 2021. CBS is predicting a final count of 5.5 million viewers.

At a Glance

The CMT Music Awards aired on CBS and Paramount Plus for the first time on April 11

Ratings jumped 521% from 1.43 million in 2021 to 5.16 million in 2022

CBS projects final viewership at 5.5 million

CMT Music Awards Ratings Jump from 2021 Lows, Plus Best Moments from the Show

In comparison, the Grammys on April 3 drew in 8.9 million viewers on CBS. According to Variety, that’s just 1 percent above the 2021 Grammys’ record low. In 2019, the Grammys drew 20 million viewers, and in 2012 pulled a massive 39 million. So, it seems like these days, awards shows just don’t have the draw they used to.

The CMT Music Awards were a fun time, at least. Kelsea Ballerini hosted from home after a positive COVID test; Kane Brown stepped in to host the live events with Marvel star Anthony Mackie. There were amazing performances from Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, and even aerial stunts from Carrie Underwood.

As far as winners go, Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson won Best Female and Male Video of the Year, respectively. Lambert shared how proud she was to be part of this era of women in country music. Johnson ended his speech with a resounding “Long live country music!”

Additionally, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean won two awards for their video of “If I Didn’t Love You,” including the coveted Video of the Year. They generously thanked fans for voting, plus Aldean noted that in 17 years in the industry, he’s never won Video of the Year. Talk about a milestone win.

Breland & Friends Benefit Concert Kicked Off Day After CMT Awards in Nashville

Elsewhere in Nashville, at the legendary Ryman Auditorium, Breland kicked off his benefit concert, Breland & Friends, with Charles Kelley of Lady A. The concert is in support of the Oasis Center in Nashville, which focuses on youth crisis intervention, community outreach, and career services.

Breland chose artists who embody the Oasis Center’s “altruistic ideals”; they just so happen to be some of the best musicians in the industry right now. Joining Breland on stage were Dierks Bentley, Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Russell Dickerson, Lily Rose, Seaforth, Restless Road, Brittney Spencer, and RaeLynn.

The show featured unreleased songs, some Lady A nostalgia, and, of course, Dierks Bentley and Breland performing “Beers On Me.” We can’t believe it’s already over, but we’re hoping for more Breland & Friends in the future.