2022 CMT Music Awards: Watch Cody Johnson Perform ‘Til You Can’t’

Cody Johnson won the CMT Award for Male Video of the Year for his song “Til You Can’t,” and it’s only fitting that he perform the song for the adoring audience as well. Of all the performances last night, nothing beats Carrie Underwood taking to the air on aerial silks (in my opinion anyway), but Cody Johnson was a close second.

Johnson looked right at home on stage in the middle of Lower Broadway in Nashville. He hyped up the crowd before sliding effortlessly into “Til You Can’t,” a song he definitely perfected performing live. It even rained earlier in the night, but the threat of more rain didn’t deter Cody Johnson, or the fans, from coming out and having a great time.

Johnson and his band were on point, as they always are, and the harmonies in the chorus were right on target. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: “Til You Can’t” is a great song in general, but it’s so good performed live. Cody Johnson clearly has this song down to a T, judging by this performance, plus the performance he recently gave on the Tonight Show.

The Tonight Show performance was similar to this one, where Cody Johnson seemed right in his element. His CMT Awards act seemed even more fun, though, as Johnson looked more engaged with the live audience. Either way, the song is great, and it looks like Cody Johnson truly loves performing “Til You Can’t.”

Cody Johnson Performs ‘Til You Can’t’ at CMT Awards, Plus CMA Fest Returns to Nashville

Whether Johnson declined to appear at CMA Fest or he’s all booked up with tour dates is unclear. But, we do know that he will not be attending the festival in June. But, there are plenty of other big names appearing on the main stage for fans to enjoy.

That’s right, after a two-year hiatus, CMA Fest is returning to Nashville. From June 9 to June 12, downtown Nashville will be a hub for fans to gather. They’ll be able to see established and emerging country artists perform. There are outdoor stages situated all over downtown, which are free to attend during the day. It’s the performances on the Nissan Stadium main stage that require a ticket. 4-day passes and individual tickets are now on sale. The main stage will host acts like Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, and so, so many more. The lineups for all the stages are truly stacked with talent.

The multi-day event benefits the CMA Foundation, which aims to provide kids with music education across the U.S. With so many music programs being cut across the country, the CMA Fest is truly using its star power for good.