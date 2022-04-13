2022 CMT Music Awards: Watch Every Acceptance Speech Delivered at the Event

One of the biggest awards shows in country music, the CMT Music Awards, were last night, and Outsider was there for all the heart-pounding performances, amazing awards, and inspired acceptance speeches. If you missed the awards show–or were just in the bathroom strategically during every acceptance speech–we’ve got a round-up from CMT of all the speeches from each award winner. Additionally, check out the five best moments from the entire awards show.

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean – Video of the Year

For their video “If I Didn’t Love You,” Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean won the coveted Video of the Year award. Faith Hill and Isabel May presented the award, and Underwood began her part of the speech with generous thanks you’s. “Thank you fans,” she said, “this belongs to you. We already thanked everyone who worked on the video, we thanked each other, and this was all about the fans. So, thank you fans, thank you CMT!”

Jason Aldean then stepped up to the mic and dropped a bombshell; “I just have to say,” started Aldean, “17 years in the game, this is the first time I’ve ever won Video of the Year. So, this is pretty amazing for me. And the fact that […] you guys still care enough about us, this many years in our career […] and care about what we’re doing to still love the music and listen to it, vote for us, means the world to me.”

Underwood and Aldean won another award that night as well: Collaborative Video of the Year for their song “If I Didn’t Love You.” There, they thanked each other and everyone who worked on the video with them.

Parker McCollum – Breakthrough Video of the Year

Parker McCollum won the CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for his song “To Be Loved By You,” which hit number 1 in March. He began his speech by shouting out his family, both at home watching on TV and those in the audience. He continued, “I’ve never won nothing and had to say anything […] a lot of the songs I write, I try to write real country songs from the heart that mean something, and I appreciate to be recognized, thank y’all.”

Cody Johnson – Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson started his speech with a resounding “How ’bout that!” He went on to thank the people who worked on the video and wrote the song “Til You Can’t,” which he performed on the Tonight Show recently. He roused the crowd by asking, “Do you guys still believe in country music?” The audience responded with cheers and whistling. Johnson continued, “I’m very proud to be able to stand up here with this award.”

He thanked the fans who voted for the award, then ended his speech with, “Long love country music, are you with me?”

Miranda Lambert – Female Video of the Year

Miranda Lambert won Female Video of the Year for “If I Was a Cowboy,” and started her speech with thank yous. “I’m so damn happy to be here,” she continued. “I’m just so happy to be a part of the women in country music today. We’re really starting to kick some ass and I’m so excited about it!”

She thanked the director of her video, Trey Fanjoy, who, according to Lambert, has directed every one of her music videos for the past two decades. “Trey, I love you, this one’s for you,” she said. “We are cowboys and we’re gonna continue to be.”