2023 CMT Awards: Kelsea Ballerini Gets Intense Reaction Online After Bringing Drag Stars on Stage

After she welcomed RuPaul Drag Race stars onto the stage of the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini received a mixed but intense reaction to her big onstage surprise.

While performing her single If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too), Ballerini brought up Drag Race stars Manila Luzon, Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, and Olivia Lux to sing with her. After the award show, the country music star took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her and the ladies onstage. “If you go down, I’m going down too 🏳️‍🌈 // thank you to these iconic queens,” Ballerini declared. In the caption.

Country music fans took to Kelsea Ballerini’s Instagram post to share their thoughts about the performance. One person wrote, “I actually don’t have anything against drag queens but this was just random af and seemed like she’s really trying to be ‘woke’ to gain more popularity. So weird.”

Another critic of the performance stated, “This was the strangest and saddest ‘country’ music award show I have ever seen! This nation needs God now more than ever and tonight’s show just proved it again.”

However, the majority of the comments on Kelsea Ballerini were supportive of the performance. One fan shared, “I have no words. Thank you for being so open and supportive and outspoken for what you believe in. It’s sometimes hard to see artists, especially in country music, stand up to the hate going on in the country.”

The fan also thanked Ballerini for showing so much love and standing up for what she believes in. “Thank you for showing up for people facing so much hate right now. You are truly making a difference in so many people’s lives, you have no idea. Love you, mean it.”

Drag Queens Explain the Meaning Behind the Kelsea Ballerini Performance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

Meanwhile, the drag queens spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 CMT Music Awards about the meaning behind the exciting, but surprising performance with Kelsea Ballerini.

“Just like all these amazing country music artists, we drag queens are also artists,” Manila Luzon stated. “And we deserve a space to be ourselves, express ourselves, and create something wonderful for everyone to enjoy.”

Jan Sport also said that the performance with Kelsea Ballerini means so much to the LGBTQ community. “Because any opportunity for us to share our gifts with the world is a blessing. So, it’s more of us having a message to bless other people.”

Oliva Lux went on to praise Ballerini for her clear positive message as well as for her support and promotion of the LGBTQ community through the performance. “Kelsea made it really clear in the rehearsal room and took even during right before the stage that she was like take up that space, you know, this is your time as well, and amplify the fact that you’re here.”