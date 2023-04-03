2023 CMT Awards: Kelsea Ballerini Honors Nashville School Shooting Victims to Open Show

2023 CMT Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini honored those who lost their lives during last week’s horrific Nashville school shooting.

The singer opened the ceremony by taking a moment to recognize each victim by name. While looking directly into the camera, she read the names of the three children and three adults who died on March 27th when a shooter broke into the Covenant School, a private Christian school.

“Tonight’s broadcast is dedicated to the ever-growing list of families, friends, survivors, witnesses, and responders, whose lives continue to forever be changed by gun violence,” she began.

Ballerini then shared, with a shaking voice, that she too is a survivor of gun violence.

“I wanted to personally stand up here and share this moment because, on August 21, 2008, I watched Ryan McDonald, my 15-year-old classmate at Central High School, lose his life to a gun in our cafeteria,” she said.

“I pray deeply that the closeness and the community we feel through the next few hours of music can soon turn into action, like, real action, for the safety and our kids and our loved ones,” she concluded.

