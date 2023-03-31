2023 ‘CMT Music Awards’ – Everything You Need to Know: Performers, Presenters, Nominees & More

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS on April 2. Here’s everything you need to know about country music’s fan-voted awards show, including performers, presenters, nominees, and more.

Date: April 2

April 2 City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center Time: 8-11 p.m. ET/PT & 7-10 p.m. CT

8-11 p.m. ET/PT & 7-10 p.m. CT Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Hosts: Kelsea Ballerini & Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini & Kane Brown Voting: Open Now

Open Now Equal Play Award: Shania Twain

What to Watch For: Shania Twain will be recognized with the third-ever CMT Equal Play Award, which recognizes an artist who is a “visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.” Previous winners include Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell.

CMT Music Awards Performers

Main Stage

Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker

Tyler Hubbard

Wynonna + Ashley McBryde

Alanis Morissette + Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Wade, and Jackie Venson

Gwen Stefani + Carly Pearce

Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute: Gary Clark Jr.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute: Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash & Warren Haynes with LeAnn Rimes & Wynonna Judd

Ram Trucks Side Stage Performers

Avery Anna

Chapel Hart

Jackson Dean

Lily Rose

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

Presenters

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Charles Esten

Dixie D’Amelio

Dustin Lynch

Hardy

Ian Bohen + Jen Landon

Jon Pardi

LeAnn Rimes

Madison Bailey

Max Thieriot

Megan Thee Stallion

Noah Schnapp

Parker McCollum

Peter Frampton

Shania Twain

Steve Howey

Travis Kelce

Nominees

What to Watch For: Lainey Wilson leads this year’s star-studded list with four nominations at the CMT Music Awards. Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and Kane Brown received three nominations apiece. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting open now. All nominees are listed below.

CMT Video of the Year

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the Truck”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT Performance of the Year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year