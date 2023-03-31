2023 ‘CMT Music Awards’ – Everything You Need to Know: Performers, Presenters, Nominees & More

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS on April 2. Here’s everything you need to know about country music’s fan-voted awards show, including performers, presenters, nominees, and more.
- Date: April 2
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- Time: 8-11 p.m. ET/PT & 7-10 p.m. CT
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: Paramount+
- Hosts: Kelsea Ballerini & Kane Brown
- Voting: Open Now
- Equal Play Award: Shania Twain
What to Watch For: Shania Twain will be recognized with the third-ever CMT Equal Play Award, which recognizes an artist who is a “visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.” Previous winners include Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell.
CMT Music Awards Performers
Main Stage
- Blake Shelton
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown
- Keith Urban
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker
- Tyler Hubbard
- Wynonna + Ashley McBryde
- Alanis Morissette + Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Wade, and Jackie Venson
- Gwen Stefani + Carly Pearce
- Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute: Gary Clark Jr.
- Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute: Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash & Warren Haynes with LeAnn Rimes & Wynonna Judd
Ram Trucks Side Stage Performers
- Avery Anna
- Chapel Hart
- Jackson Dean
- Lily Rose
- Megan Moroney
- Nate Smith
Presenters
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Charles Esten
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Dustin Lynch
- Hardy
- Ian Bohen + Jen Landon
- Jon Pardi
- LeAnn Rimes
- Madison Bailey
- Max Thieriot
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Noah Schnapp
- Parker McCollum
- Peter Frampton
- Shania Twain
- Steve Howey
- Travis Kelce
Nominees
What to Watch For: Lainey Wilson leads this year’s star-studded list with four nominations at the CMT Music Awards. Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and Kane Brown received three nominations apiece. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting open now. All nominees are listed below.
CMT Video of the Year
- Blake Shelton – “No Body”
- Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”
- Cody Johnson – “Human”
- Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the Truck”
- Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”
- Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”
Female Video of the Year
- Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”
- Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”
- Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”
- Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”
- Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”
- Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”
- Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”
Male Video of the Year
- Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”
- Cody Johnson – “Human”
- Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”
- Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”
- Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”
- Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”
- Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”
Group/Duo Video of the Year
- Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”
- Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”
- Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”
- Parmalee – “Take My Name”
- The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”
- Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”
Breakthrough Female Video of the Year
- Avery Anna – “Narcissist”
- Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”
- MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”
- Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”
- Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”
- Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”
Breakthrough Male Video of the Year
- Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”
- Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”
- Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”
- Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”
- Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”
- Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”
Collaborative Video of the Year
- Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”
- HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”
- Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”
- Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”
- Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”
- Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”
- Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”
CMT Performance of the Year
- Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
- Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)
- Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
- Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
- Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)
- Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)
- Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
- LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)
- The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
- Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)
CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year
- Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
- Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)
- Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)
- Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)
- Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)
- Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)