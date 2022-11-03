2023 CMT Music Awards Reveal New Date, Time and Host

In a joint announcement, CMT and CBS announced the date, time. and host for the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EST. The award show will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas for the first time in the show’s history.

The show remains the country’s only solely fan-voted awards ceremony.

Kelsea Ballerini, a multi-platinum country recording artist, will return to co-host the CMT Music Awards for the third consecutive year. She revealed the news in a surprise on-stage moment with Carrie Underwood during her sold-out “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” date in Austin, Texas at Moody Center.

Underwood holds the title for the winningest artist in CMT history, owning 25 awards. She’ll also perform first at the 2023 show.

The show will air globally and exclusively via the CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The executive producers of the award show shared their thoughts on the announcement. “Both Austin and Nashville are two of the world’s greatest music cities and we couldn’t be more excited to announce the return of the CMT Music Awards on CBS than with co-host Kelsea Ballerini surprising Carrie Underwood, our most awarded artist, in the middle of her incredible live performance at Moody Center – the exact venue where we’ll all be back exactly five months from today!” shared Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, Leslie Fram and Jason Owen.

Executive Producers of 2023 CMT Music Awards Speak About Merging Austin and Nashville

“Our fans are in for an unforgettable night of music with plenty of surprises, as the Live Music Capital meets Music City for the first time ever on a national stage in what will be a true country music extravaganza.”

Underwood just released her newest single and music video, “Hate My Heart.” She’s currently on her 43-city American arena tour, which kicked off October 15 and continues through Spring 2023. She’ll have stops in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Ballerini returns to the CMT stage for the third time as co-host during one of the busiest years of her career. The award-winning songwriter, producer and performer recently released her fourth studio album, Subject to Change. She recently wrapped up a sold out 10-city headlining run, and she’s next appearing as part of the historic concert event “The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert.” This show premieres March 2023 on CMT.

For its inaugural year on CBS, the 2022 CMT Music Awards brought in 5.89 million viewers. That marked a 529% increase from June 2021. The show also dominated on social media platforms, garnering 2.7 billion impressions.

Additional details for the 2023 CMT Music Awards on CBS will be announced in the coming months.