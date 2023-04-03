2023 CMT Music Awards: Shania Twain Pushes for ‘All-Inclusive Country Music’ During Speech

Ready for change among her peers, Shania Twain takes the stage of the 2023 CMT Music Award to call for inclusiveness from the country music genre.

While on stage accepting the big event’s Equal Pay Award, Twain promised to continue to “champion” the many “outstanding country artists” that are not currently playing as well as streamed, toured, or awarded at the level they deserve.

“I believe in an all-inclusive country music,” Shania Twain declared. “This is a genre of music with a rich history that raised and nurtured my own songwriting and performance and recording career from childhood. Currently, the industry standard does a real disservice to this.”

Twain also called for the country music industry to “close the gap and provide an equal workspace” for all artists. “My hope is this opportunity and spotlight impresses you much and lights up the careers of these very talented people on their journey,” she continued. “I will continue to do my best as a trailblazer. Together, let’s ensure all our fellow artists get equal pay regardless of gender, age, or race.”

Also speaking about rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who introduced her on stage, Twain had nothing but praise for the fellow music artist. “She’s been an outspoken ally against every hate of all kind,” Shania shared. “Gender gaps, ageism, impacting inequalities against the LGBTQ+ community, and more. She’s an inspiration to me and millions of others.”

According to PEOPLE, Shania Twain is the third-ever recipient of the Equal Pay Award. This award notably recognizes artists who have a vocal advocate for both elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music. Others who have accepted this award are Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell.

Shania Twain Admits She Doesn’t Necessarily Consider Herself a ‘Trailblazer’

Prior to accepting the award, Shania Twain spoke to PEOPLE on the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet about not really considering herself a trailblazer. The country music hitmaker said that she wants to be “on that path of inclusion” as well as wanting to “speak for it and represent it.”

Twain also said she was excited about new talent, especially The BoykinZ, a group she met on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently. “I invited them to do a little a cappella piece with me tonight, just as part of my exchange of supporting upcoming young female artists, people that might, in this day and age, be excluded.”

Shania Twain then spoke about her upcoming Queen of Me tour and said that while she was originally going to be adding three new songs to the show’s set, she decided to add four additional songs. She noted that the decision was based on the positive reaction she received about her latest album.