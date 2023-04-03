2023 CMT Music Awards: The Winners

The fans voted . . . and the winners were revealed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the live show featured performances, collaborations, and world premieres as part of country music’s entirely fan-voted awards show. And, of course, it featured a lot of trophies being handed out.

Big winners during the night included Jelly Roll (three awards) and Lainey Wilson (two awards). In addition, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown took home the biggest prize of the night for Video of the Year.

Check out all of the winners below.

CMT Video of the Year

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God” – WINNER

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the Truck”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck” – WINNER

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner” – WINNER

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

CMT Group/Duo Video of the Year

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle” – WINNER

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” – WINNER

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner” – WINNER

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the Truck” – WINNER

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT Performance of the Year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) – WINNER

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year