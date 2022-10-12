2023 Country Jam Lineup: Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton to Headline

Country Jam 2023 is set, and it’s quite a lineup for the Colorado music festival. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson will headline the event. It takes place near Grand Junction. There are plenty of other huge acts on the bill, too. Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Whiskey Myers, Morgan Wade, Tracy Byrd, Ian Munsick, Randall King, Eddie Montgomer, Shane Profitt and Runaway Jane are there.

Country Jam 2023 takes place from June 22-24 at Jam Ranch in Mack, Colorado. Tickets will be available at CountryJam.com. You can also learn more about parking and camping at the site. It’s the 30th year for Country Jam. It’s one of the longest-running and biggest country music festivals in the country.

“Nowhere else to be other than Country Jam 2023! Join us June 22-24 with Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson & many more. Passes onsale Friday 10/21 starting at 9 am MT at CountryJam.com,” the festival captioned their announcement on social media.

Mack, Colorado is about 260 miles West of Denver if you’re searching for a nearby airport. It’s way out there. But it’s quite a show they have thrown together next summer.

Country Jam Returns in 2023 With Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton

Country Jam is coming, but Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton have plenty lined up before the festival.

Jason Aldean is on the road right now, and his next stop is at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. That one is on October 14. Then, he’s off to Birmingham, Ala. and Savannah, Ga. He hops on another big festival bill after that at Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee on October 23. That one also features performances by Chris Young, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, Chase Rice and Lainey Wilson among others.

Jason Aldean wraps his year up at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on November 2. And he’ll kick next year off in Arizona in February, but he doesn’t have anything after that until Country Jam. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton is on the ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ tour throughout next February and March. He’ll kick it off in Lincoln, Neb. on February 16 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. He has a string of dates in Florida and he’ll hit Southern cities in Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas . The whole thing wraps up in Buffalo, New York on March 25. He’s taking Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean out for the entire trek in support. You can check out all of the dates on that your and get ticket information for each stop at his website.